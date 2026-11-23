A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer dropped today, building out more of the confirmed cast in one of the MCU’s biggest cinematic arcs yet.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been anxiously waiting for more inside looks at one of the most cataclysmic arcs the MCU has ever faced. Marvel Entertainment just released its latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer, showing off a bunch of new details. It began with Steve Rogers/Captain America and Peggy Carter/Agent Carter with their son, as Peggy and Steve debate telling their son who Steve is. Having Steve do most of the voiceover and be the anchor of The Avengers now makes sense, and introduces his son into the MCU—showing that the stakes could not be any higher for him. But is it possible that he may have to make as big a sacrifice as Tony Stark/Iron Man did? Or will Thor have to do it for his daughter, Love?

Of course, it was The Fantastic Four that picked up The First Avenger. However, it did not show Peggy or their son joining him on The Fantastic Four’s ship. The reunion of seeing Steve and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier was enough to make a grown man’s heart melt. This final trailer confirmed that Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang will also be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Even though Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel did not appear in this trailer, there are hints from her Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast.

While the MCU fandom has been torn about this new, epic team-up, the squad shot of the X-Men, the Avengers, and The Fantastic Four sent a shiver down my spine. Ultimately, this is a culmination of the last two Phases that brought the newer characters to blend with iconic on-screen characters dating back to the original 20th Century Fox X-Men cast members. On paper, it was a dream come true, but seeing it come to fruition has solidified how big this MCU has truly become.

Some cool shots included the look of the New Avengers Tower and the sky shot of the other two Earths being visible from Earth-616. The New Avengers Tower has the iconic ship port that opens up through the “A” of the building. We also hear Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom say the line again: “All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back.” This line hit a lot harder after seeing Steve’s son, and what Doom will be taking from everyone. This will be a battle for the ages.

Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel’s AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

If none of the previous trailers or teasers managed to get you excited, this new score is sure to give you chills. The orchestral music, perfectly timed with the action-packed hits, energy beams and slashes, makes every moment feel even more epic. On top of that, we finally get to hear James Marsden’s Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, deliver his iconic line in a live-action movie: “To me, my X-Men!” The back-to-back shots of the main heroes are as monumental as ever, bringing together Mystique, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Mr. Fantastic, Shang-Chi and more. Seeing so many iconic characters together in a single sequence is almost unimaginable for someone who began this cinematic journey back in 2008.

I loved that now that Sam Wilson is Captain America, Steve has to use Mjolnir as his weapon now. If all of that does not get you excited, then you will have to go and see the film yourself on December 18th, 2026. The time to put down Grand Theft Auto VI is coming. The Doomsday Clock has a dedicated clock on YouTube now too, as there are 24 days left.