Coffee Stain North and Coffee Stain Publishing have opened the doors to Dizzyworld, the third major Expansion for Goat Simulator 3, and it’s out now.

All games that start with ‘G’ this month are winning. Coffee Stain North has unleashed another major expansion for Goat Simulator 3, unleashing goat-related antics onto a theme park in the only way the sandbox simulator knows how. Taking place in Dizzyworld — an entirely new sandbox playground — the Ticket To Dizzyworld Expansion comes packed with classic carnival games and amusement rides, giving fans new pastures to explore after the first two major expansions, Baadlands: Furry Road and Multiverse of Nonsense. In case you missed it, the announcement trailer can be seen below, showing fans what antics the barnyard hero can get into.

Creative Director at Coffee Stain North, Santiago Ferrero, said, “We’ve heard rumours that the greatest game of the decade is launching on November 19th. In the spirit of transparency, we at Coffee Stain North would like to say that while Ticket to Dizzyworld is set to be a very fun expansion, we cannot claim to hold the title of Game of the Decade,” adding, “Still, we’re psyched for all the excitement for Dizzyworld! The park is now open, so grab your tickets, and we’ll see you there.” Ferrero is talking about the other massive sandbox game that has launched today, GTA VI.

The expansion comes packed with carnival games and amusement rides, all with a Goat Simulator 3 twist. Fans can engage in 24 all-new wacky events, and Ticket to Dizzyworld includes 77 new items, skins and customizations to become the goat of the town at the park. Fans can also collect Dizzy Tokens to spend at stalls, build their own rollercoaster, and zoom across Dizzyworld in all-new goat-approved and goat-powered vehicles. Fans can play solo or with up to three friends, and wreak havoc on park guests with the latest physics-defying goat antics that Coffee Stain North has cooked up.

Goat Simulator 3 – Ticket to Dizzyworld is out now.