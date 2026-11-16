Fable developers revealed the new map of Bowerstone and several other locations as part of the latest 25th-anniversary magazine dedicated to XBOX.

XBOX recently published the latest 25th-anniversary magazine to celebrate XBOX and its OG games like Halo: Combat Evolved and the console history of the XBOX itself. One of the magazine sections included a full-on map of Bowerstone and descriptions of several locations expected to be featured in the new installment of Fable. The magazine was published over this weekend as a 100-page spread, but featured six pages solely dedicated to the upcoming Fable game.

The main takeaways from the six pages were that they revealed the full scope of the capital city of Albion, Bowerstone. The two-page map showed what Bowerstone looks like 16 years after we last saw it in Fable 3. There appeared to be three main districts of Bowerstone: Butterfield Market, Copperbottom, and Bowerminster. Familiar locations also shown were Fairfax Castle, The Old Clock Tower, and The Heroes’ Guild. It is clear that Playground Games is remixing the Bowerstone we know from the past three games into one.

The Heroes’ Guild was featured in the original Fable; Bowerminster and Fairfax Castle were the main stage in Fable 2; and Copperbottom was heavily detailed in Fable 3. Fable 2 and 3 had a lot of crossover, but this new Fable look to be bringing out the best of Bowerstone altogether. Playground says Fairfax has “never been this grand” and will be a constant looming presence as we explore Bowerstone.

Game director Ralph Fulton detailed some of the new changes to Albion and Bowerstone in the six-page spread of the XBOX magazine: “The map of Albion—the literal landmass—has changed from game to game. In folklore, details are always what’s remembered and therefore subject to memories and flowery recollections and retellings. So we always gave ourselves permission to rethink and reimagine aspects of the original trilogy. That means we rebuilt Bowerstone completely for our game. We didn’t follow maps or even general locations from the previous games. We built Bowerstone to serve the needs of our Fable.”

Fulton described Bowerstone as an “anchor” for players and said they will be visiting the iconic town multiple times. Further in the magazine, Fulton talked about how they focused on providing plenty of “player agency” with its side quest options, and bringing back Silver Key Chests to get high-value loot. The magazine also pointed out that the neighbouring city, Bloodstone, will also be available to visit. The monarch of Fairfax Castle rules both cities, so there is clearly some intrigue and politics at play. But that is for the player to discover and pick a side. Check out the full magazine for full Fable details.

Fable is set to launch on February 23, 2027, on XBOX Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and Steam (PC). Players can take advantage of XBOX Play Anywhere, so you can play the game on both console and PC at no extra cost.