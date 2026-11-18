In case you haven’t heard, reviews have come in for Grand Theft Auto VI, and all critics seem to agree that GTA VI is the greatest game ever made.

The hype is real. Today, GTA VI reviews have gone out into the wild, and the scores are high. High enough to be received as the highest-rated video game of all time, beating its direct Metacritic competition – the original The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64. It also turns out you don’t need to search hard on the Metacritic site to find GTA VI scores, as the homepage is wallpapered with the “Universal Acclaim” and an emblazoned 99% next to 147 critic reviews (so far).

For comparison, the original Ocarina of Time has the same rating with 22 critic reviews recorded, and ironically, GTA VI seems to compete with both the original and the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as both are now tagged for Game of the Year 2026 nominations. Fans have taken to the internet to complain about GTA VI’s presence at The Game Awards this year, saying a game that hasn’t been played yet shouldn’t be up for a whopping eight categories at TGA. Now, it appears it’s receiving its flowers as the greatest critically received game of all time on Metacritic.

CGMagazine’s 10/10 review of GTA VI calls it “the most emotionally charged, grounded, and interesting one Rockstar has ever told, period.” Over on OpenCritic, the verdict is the same: GTA VI is a masterpiece. On Reddit, fans have taken to forums to discuss how high the review scores are, and fans are believing the hype. One fan heaps high praise on review belief, saying, “With these astonishing reviews and universal praise, I’m happy to go dark on Reddit, YouTube and other social media so I can experience this masterpiece myself. You only get to play an amazing game for the first time once.” It appears that, while initially cautious (especially due to the overrepresentation at TGA), fans are now willing to believe the hype: GTA VI is that good.

If you’re in New Zealand, you can jump into Grand Theft Auto VI‘s Leonidas now. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow like everyone else.