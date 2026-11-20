Since its announcement nearly three years ago, Ubisoft has been quiet on Assassin’s Creed Jade, the mobile entry set in ancient China. Outside of a couple of gameplay videos, we’ve seen nearly nothing of the game.

But a transcript from Ubisoft’s latest earnings report, provided by Investing.com and spotted by Insider Gaming, sees Ubisoft’s CFO, Frédérick Duguet, directly name-drop Assassin’s Creed Jade.

During the earnings call, in one section, Duguet talks about the opportunity that mobile games still present for Ubisoft at large, saying,

“But looking at what we can see in terms of long-term financial return, in the mindset of having a stronger focus in terms of capital allocation and financial returns, we consider that we would rather put our resources on bigger opportunities. Today, we can say that console and PC remain our core focus for our biggest franchises. Mobile is still an opportunity for the medium to longer term, with games such as AC Jade on Assassin’s Creed. But the focus is really to make sure that we come with strong growth on console and PC, and notably PC, which is a more dynamic platform than ever.”

It’s not much to go on, and it doesn’t give any sort of timeframe for the game, but it does at least confirm Ubisoft is still working on Assassin’s Creed Jade. The last mention of Jade, outside of this, was in a March 2026 blog post, where Ubisoft laid out plans for the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Jade takes place in 3rd-Century BC China, during the rise of one of China’s first unified empires. In released footage, we’ve seen locations from the Great Wall of China to the imperial capital of Xiangyang. The entry also features some kind of connection to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Kassandra.

Alongside Jade, the next mainline game is Assassin’s Creed Hexe, a darker entry that revolves around the Holy Roman Empire’s witch trials. The company has said this is a tighter, more focused entry compared to the massive open world games like Valhalla, but we’ve still yet to see anything beyond the initial announcement, and Hexe still doesn’t have a release window either.

While we wait for more info on the next games, Ubisoft has conducted another round of layoffs, this time at studios that have a big stake in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The company laid off 166 employees across Ubisoft Montreal, the studio currently working on Hexe, and Ubisoft Quebec, the studio that just released Assassin’s Creed Shadows in 2025. A spokesperson for Ubisoft told IGN the layoffs came from teams working on projects that have been “canceled or refocused.”

Assassin’s Creed Jade is currently in development for Android and iOS.