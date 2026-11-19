The Pokémon Company International revealed its next Pokémon TCG expansion: Mega Evolution— Flowing Fists, bringing Z Megas to tabletops.

The Pokémon Company has let the cat (and Z Mega Evolutions) out of the bag. Today, the next expansion coming to the Pokémon TCG is called Mega Evolution— Flowing Fists (it is the seventh English Mega Evolution set), and it will be bringing fan-favourite Z Mega Evolutions to tabletops. Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists will mark the debut of Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in the Pokémon TCG, as first discovered in the Mega Dimension DLC from the Pokémon Legends: Z-A video game.

Interestingly enough (and much like other Pokémon TCG announcements), Flowing Fists has identical headlining cards as the next Japanese Pokémon TCG set, Aura Seeker, and Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z, Mega Absol Z, and Mega Glimmora have already been prominently featured in that announcement. These are some of the same cards featured in the original Aura Seeker announcement from October 2026, and while certain creatures will remain the same across the language releases, it’s almost always markedly different from the English language release.

Unfortunately for English-language playing fans, Aura Seeker launches next week on November 27, 2026, and Flowing Fists launches months away, on Feb. 6, 2027, at participating retailers around the world. It’s worth mentioning that while this is the first Saturday a new Pokémon TCG set will be released on, further sets will now always be released on Saturdays moving forward. The set will include: Five Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, four Pokémon ex, 11 illustration rare Pokémon, 17 ultra rare Pokémon, Trainer cards and Special Energy cards, and six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Players can find Mega Evolution—Flowing Fists beginning Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, and more information on the set and availability will be found on the official site.