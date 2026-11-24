If gamers were looking for another big release this week, the Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing GameCube’s Wave Race: Blue Storm to the Expansion Pass.

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 and access to its Online Expansion Pass, you will be pleased to learn that Nintendo has just added another GameCube title to the service without any extra charge. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members have access to a wide variety of classic games, including games from the Sega Genesis and, most recently, the Nintendo GameCube. Today, the fan-favourite GameCube title that originally released in 2001, Wave Race: Blue Storm, has just raced onto the service, and fans can jump in right now and hit the waves. A new trailer has also been released alongside the jet skis, and it can be seen below.

Interestingly enough, Wave Race: Blue Storm is a direct follow-up to Wave Race 64, a launch title for one of Nintendo’s most popular consoles, and a title that is also available on the Nintendo Switch Online service. Nintendo describes Wave Race: Blue Storm as “Compete in contests of speed and technique—either racing against your rivals or going up against your own records. As you race across the waves, you can see the skies change from calm and sunny to surging storms,” adding, “Weather conditions can affect visibility, water levels, and the height of the waves over the course of a race, so you’ll need to be prepared for whatever comes!”

Bust out your wildest tricks in races against seven other riders and become the ultimate Wave Rave champion in Wave Race Blue Storm, available now on Nintendo Switch 2 with Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members. pic.twitter.com/1rsqk9BHaI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 24, 2026

On Reddit, fans have expressed their excitement for the new addition, with some even claiming they’re excited to try the title for the first time. Some fans have even begun to ask for a new Wave Race title native to the Nintendo Switch 2, with one fan writing, “Please Nintendo a Wave Race 3 on Switch 2 and my life is yours!” Although no new Wave Race has been announced, Wave Race: Blue Storm is now available on Nintendo Switch 2.