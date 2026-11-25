Nintendo has dropped an extensive update for Mario Kart World today, and it’s adding eight new tracks to the course lineup, among other additions.

Nintendo has dropped a slew of patch notes for Mario Kart World following the announcement of its Black Friday bundle. This week, fans can grab a Nintendo Switch 2 console with a copy of Mario Kart World at a $50 discount, but that’s not all. Nintendo has rolled out the checkered flag to bring patch 1.9 to the raceway, adding more content for racing veterans and first-time drivers. Nintendo has also dropped a trailer for the in-game content, which fans can see below.

First and foremost, Mario Kart World is giving fans eight new tracks for free. Previously, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold Booster Course Passes as a price of admission for fans to get behind the stripe of added tracks, but now Nintendo is letting fans get in on the new stuff with a copy of the game. Below, all of the added tracks are listed, and they’re all sequels to pre-existing tracks, denoted by the number 2 next to their name.

Airship Fortress 2

Desert Hills 2

Salty Salty Speedway 2

DK Pass 2

Koopa Troopa Beach 2

Shy Guy Bazaar 2

Mario Bros Circuit 2

Wario Stadium 2

The added tracks let fans enjoy races with a different flavour from the usual, like racing the usual course in the opposite direction, but that’s not all Mario Kart World added with patch 1.9. The update also adds two new routes to Knockout Tour: Feather Rally and Lucky Cat Rally. The new routes become available after clearing at least one Knockout Tour rally, and additional Knockout Tour routes are planned to be added through future updates.

Finally, Mario Kart World has given the power of the replay to fans. A replay feature has been added to the menu screen, letting fans watch replays of their most recent races and battles. The most recent ones are saved, but fans should be aware that the oldest ones get deleted first if storage gets filled up.

Mario Kart World‘s patch 1.9 is out today, so fans can dive into the new courses now. More information on the update can be found on the official Nintendo website.