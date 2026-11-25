In the blink of an eye, a streamer with intentions of going live for kicks and connecting with new friends can turn into a creator with a dream for more, and that dream can turn a hobby into a full-on business venture. It can happen so quickly that some creators don’t know how to make the first moves to make that transition a smooth one. Amazon Ads has a distinct role within Twitch: not only delivering ads to viewers, but also creating connections between creators and brands, and working with brands to be creators in their own right.

Dan Clancy, Twitch’s CEO, shared an interesting take on how he sees advertising. “Ultimately, advertising is about emotional transference. You want people to feel good about your brand, so when they have to make a decision, they’re in a store, they’re grabbing something, your brand is what they do, right? And so you like your ads to be next to content when people are emotionally engaged and leaning forward.”

When breaking down the monetization ecosystem on Twitch, creators can earn revenue directly from viewers in the form of Bits and subscriptions, but it is the work done by Amazon Ads that can make them less reliant on their audiences for income. Bringing advertisers to the table allows streamers with reasonably consistent viewership to have a better sense of how much money they will be taking home from month to month, as community contributions tend to fluctuate more.

“Our creators, first and foremost, love their communities and they just wanna provide entertainment. But as they kind of grow in their streaming journey, they very quickly find themselves turning into businesses.”

Jimmy Tang, the VP of Product and Data at Twitch, discussed the importance of using the tools provided to the creator. “Our creators, first and foremost, love their communities and they just wanna provide entertainment. But as they kind of grow in their streaming journey, they very quickly find themselves turning into businesses. When we think about all the tools we have with, you know, starting from their ads dashboard, controlling how many ads they run, all the way up to our creator sponsorship’s dashboards where they can, you know, find brands that work and resonate with them in their communities.”

Twitch Brand Partnership Services, a part of the Amazon Ads umbrella, takes on the responsibility of creating the connection that makes advertising and sponsorship a more viable resource for creators. “If a brand works with someone whose community already cares about what the brand stands for. You’re halfway there,” said Victor Lu, Global Head of the Twitch Brand Partnership Studio. “The best integrations are additive to the stream. This could be a surprise and delight moment, a gamified element to the stream or something that provides value to the streamer or viewers.”

They connect brands with streamers, yes, but they also connect brands with the audience so they feel engaged with the advertisers. Brand campaigns led by Twitch Brand Partnership Services is one of the leading ways that Amazon Ads makes a brand appealing to both streamers and their viewers. This past TwitchCon was full of amazing campaign events to connect brands with the larger Twitch audience.

First among those events was a Southwest flight on the Thursday before TwitchCon from Austin to San Diego. Creators SypherPK and Chica went head to head in a Fortnite competition live on Twitch, and T-Pain performed a full DJ set from the skies, also streamed to the platform all from Southwest’s wifi.

Another prime example of a successful activation was at the Glitch Theatre, where e.l.f. Cosmetics set a Guinness World Record for the world’s biggest get ready with me, streamed live to Twitch not only on their main channel, but across more than half of the channels of the participants (yes, my channel included).

“What we want people to take away is that brands can create moments worth turning up for,” said Lu. “We came up with the idea of a Guinness World Records attempt, and seeing 733 creators and fans in one room doing the biggest Get Ready With Me ever was incredible. It works because e.l.f. has been part of this community for five years and knows its fans love makeup and gaming.”

“Brand campaigns led by Twitch Brand Partnership Services is one of the leading ways that Amazon Ads makes a brand appealing to both streamers and their viewers.”

It’s an activation like this, combined with newly available Twitch functionality, like moments, that will increase the ability for brands to connect with audiences, according to Dan Clancy. “It’s a great way for us to integrate brands,” Clancy said. “Creating a clip from the end of that, that creates a moment, right? That is associated with the brand, but then you have everyone that was there with the brand in that moment. I think that’ll be very powerful for our brand partnership studios and for our CSPON (Creator Sponsorships) to be creating moments that then reward and remember who was there when it happened.”

Brand Partnership Services is also about finding the right creator for the brand. They work with creators of all sizes who can be the right fit for the brand. Using key demographics from creators who have taken the appropriate steps to be certified in the program, BPS plays matchmaker between streamer and brand to ensure the right fit for both parties.

Shoppable ads is another great way that Amazon Ads engages audiences with brands without taking them out of the experience of the broadcast. Instead of interrupting a stream with ads, pop-ups come up that can drive you to buy products from a sponsor or other advertiser, and the viewer can navigate to it from within the stream window, never navigating away from the stream, but still driving revenue for the streamer.

Tang also went on to discuss how Twitch is able to show their advertisers that their campaigns are getting a return on their investment. “We have this offering now called Chat Sentiment,” he said. “What we do is we actually analyze chat and we actually surface that to brands to say like, hey, you’ve got a bunch of reach, here’s your clicks… But also, here’s all this great information from the channel. What are the viewers saying? How are they receiving this? And advertisers have loved it.”

The true secret to the success of Amazon Ads, when it comes to campaigns either for a branded channel or creator sponsorships, is found in Twitch’s focus on engaging the community and connecting them naturally to both the brand and the creator on the platform, and even creating a community for the brands themselves by bringing them into the fold as creators themselves. The better that the trinity of Streamer, Community and Brand understand one another and connects to one another, the more success they will find, and that’s how a streamer turns a dream hobby into a dream career.