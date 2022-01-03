A keyboard is an intrical part of a gamer’s arsenal when PC gaming. With brands like SteelSeries, Razer and HyperX bringing the best of the best to the market, CGMagazine had their work cut out for them with this year’s nominees. We will see what 2022 brings with more brands like ROCCAT and Logitech joining next year’s competition.

Here are CGMs nominees for Best Keyboard 2021:

Writer: Ridge Harripersad

Score: 8

Price: $59.99



One of the things that makes the Apex 3 TKL special is that it is the first water resistant TKL keyboard on the market. I had one minor accident with a small water spill—unintentionally—and the keyboard was still working like a charm even after cleaning it up. For the exact specifications, it is IP32 dust and water resistant, so try not to make too big of a spill.

I believe the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL delivers what it promised—an affordable, fantastic quality gaming keyboard at the entry-level. I would not say this is what an esports pro would necessarily use, but it is a great keyboard to build up a player’s reputation and climb the leaderboards. The keys are a bit stiff, causing some discomfort. This is really where the Apex 3 TKL lacks in performance and feel, but I admire the results of going through the pain for a higher kill count. I am not sure if this is also a personal problem, but I would be curious if other users have had this issue.

The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Gaming Keyboard is an awesome starter gaming keyboard that is very affordable and offers a lot more than its downfalls

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 9

Price: $329.99

There has long been a debate about the superiority of analog to digital in controllers—and with the range of motion, and the ability to adjust settings based on needs; it is no wonder analog has become the standard for controllers. Razer is looking to bring this to the mainstream, offering a keyboard that features analog switches, compared to the original Huntsman’s optical design. Combined with all the other features on display with this keyboard, Razer has outdone themselves in all the right ways.

In practice, all the features work to make the V2 Analog a premium but overall impressive offering. The key caps are a pleasure to type on, giving the right level of feel without getting in the way of the experience. The USB 3.0 is great for people who still use a wired mouse, and want to reduce the cables cluttering the desk, and the standard key caps mean customizing the V2 Analog is easy, with no need to hunt down special sizes, as many had to with past keyboards in the Huntsman range.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is the ideal keyboard for the gamer that demands only the best, no matter the cost.

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 9

Price: $179.99

Anyone who knows me knows that if something is tiny and lights up, I’m in. Yes, that makes me sound as basic as they come, and I’m alright with that. When I was offered the chance to check out the Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard it checked both those boxes, so I was sold. But tiny gear and lights that roll in and out like fire can only keep me on board for so long, it’s the quality and thought behind the Blackwidow V3 Mini that kept me using it, and let’s be clear, I will keep using it.

Razer has made a stellar product with the Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard. In the middle of a pandemic they have considered not only gamers, but regular PC users, with saving space while doing it with quality and style. The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is a part of my gaming family now, right next to the Orochi V2.

The Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is fast, space-saving and easy to use with all the extra bells and whistles users have come to rely on from Razer.

Writer: Khari Taylor

Score: 9

Price: $139.99

Visually, the Alloy Origins 60 bears a striking resemblance to the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard which we reviewed almost a year ago, and the old adage about imitation being the greatest form of flattery definitely applies here. Much like the Huntsman Mini, the Alloy Origins 60 boasts an extremely compact form factor, measuring 60% smaller than its full-sized cousin. There’s practically no wasted space. HyperX’s official description proclaims that the reduced size “gives you more room for sweeping mouse movements,” but to a modest condo-dweller such as myself, such flourishes are a luxury; what I need is a keyboard that fits on my diminutive work desk and plays nice with all the other equipment occupying space there.



Thankfully, the Alloy Origins 60 accomplishes that and more, leaving enough room in fact that both the Alloy and my full-sized wireless keyboard can comfortably co-exist on my desktop and are easily interchangeable (more on that later). Also, while I don’t see myself ever “going pro” and travelling to eSports tournaments, the Alloy Origins 60 is also the perfect size for tossing into a computer backpack or carry-on should you need to get your KB+M gaming on during a trip.



When paired with an equally impressive gaming mouse, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is sure to be a competitive force to be reckoned with.

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 9.5

Price: $199.99

For anyone who does not know, the Huntsman line differs from the standard mechanical lineup by offering optical switches. Using light to detect keystrokes, the switches are faster, more precise and, overall, a better experience. This is true if you are a writer, office junky or a pro gamer. The Huntsman range will offer an experience few other keyboards can compare to. The optical switches are more precise, offer less latency, and feel more responsive all around.

Running through our standard assortment of testing, including daily use for over a week, the Razer Huntsman V2 exceeded my expectations. I loved the past Huntsman, with the Elite being my go-to keyboard for the past while. But, overall, the speed and performance felt better. Playing games like Doom Eternal, Fortnite, and CS: GO, all felt more responsive. Since the Huntsman Elite was already a very fast keyboard, that is saying something.

Razer has made a name for themselves with their keyboards, and the Razer Huntsman V2 is one of the best offerings so far.