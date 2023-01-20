Between cable and various streaming services, 2022 had no shortage of new television series to binge. With reboots, completely new ideas, sequels and adaptations, there was something for everyone. This year, there were standouts in all genres, including animation, comedy and drama, with some of our favourites being video game adaptations.

Diving into our best-scored shows of the year, CGMagazine compiled our favourites to bring your the best series 2022 list.

Here are the Best Series 2022 nominees:

Writer: Joe Findlay

Score: 9.5

Nearly thirty years removed from the end of their original run, The Kids in the Hall are back, and this time they are going bigger than ever before. The whole gang is back together, and while they may have some more miles on them, they haven’t lost an ounce of the Kids that made their show great the first time.

The Kids in The Hall doesn’t feel like some desperate reunion where the entertainment is overshadowed merely by the reaction to how much they’ve aged, like some band searching for a former glory. The cast, all of whom are now in or on the edge of their sixties, feel like the same guys that they were in their thirties, bringing the same chemistry, sensibility and edge that they’ve always had, despite decades apart as a troupe and an ever-changing entertainment landscape, only this time, with Amazon behind them and the lack of rules that a Canadian Government-funded network could never offer.

The Kids in the Hall have made a triumphant return to the screen with all of the genius and guts of the original. It will make the original fans happy and should have no problem bringing a whole new generation of fans into the fold.

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 9.5

Set many years before the events that lead to the bloodbath seen in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon puts its focus on the Targaryen family, with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) still reigning over all the seven kingdoms with the help of military might, and a healthy supply of dragons should anyone get too out of line. The. The story focuses on Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), the young daughter of the king, giving the audience a sense of her defiant and rebellious spirit.

Set so far from the events of the first series, House of the Dragon is given the space to be its own story in the same universe. While we all know where things will eventually end up, there are generations of stories to tell before we get to that point. These are characters we have only heard about in passing, so seeing them built up and expanded upon works to not only explain more of the world we all know and love but craft unique characters to explore.

House of the Dragon brings us back to the world of Game of Thrones in potentially one of the strongest starts to a fantasy epic to date.

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 9.5

Working FOH (front of house) or BOH (back of house) in a restaurant, big or small, is an experience that bonds so many people together. Those who haven’t worked in this industry don’t understand the hold these kinds of careers have on us, or why we go through hell for them. The Bear captures this lifestyle so perfectly, better than I have seen in any series or film thus far.

The show follows Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) who was once a top chef at the “best restaurant in the world”, after his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) commits suicide, leaving their family food joint to him. Micheal and “Carmey” had a distant relationship as adults, and Carmen was never even allowed to work at The Beef, so being the heir to the family business seemingly made no sense.

Desperately trying to save the family business and reconnect to a lost brother, Carmen works himself to the bone to try and make amends. With a complicated kitchen staff played by an excellent cast, The Bear takes a hard look at the restaurant industry while relaying a deep story about family, loss, addiction and mental health…oh, and the food looks amazing.

The Bear is a dark look at a broken family through the guise of a very rough restaurant. The series perfects both the restaurant industry and how a family grieves, blood related or not.

Writer: Ridge Harripersad

Score: 9.5

The fan base of Riot Games’ popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game, League of Legends, along with myself, were all weary of what a TV series could bring to Netflix. I was concerned this would either face a lot of backlash for being a poorly executed show for fans of the game, or it would become too niche for the game’s players. In my opinion, Riot Games and Netflix did not display a great, spectacular show; it gave audiences a masterpiece and trendsetter for a TV series adaptation with Arcane.

Arcane’s Act 1 kicks off with a bang. Act 2 continues to reload some emotional and story-driven ammunition. Arcane’s Act 3 melted my iron-clad heart, shattered my rock-solid expectations and I hope there are more seasons or spin-offs to come that can provide this experience again in newer, ingenious ways that this show has magnificently achieved.

Writer: Brock McLaughlin

Score: 10

One thing that will either work for this show or not is that it doesn’t hold your hand. It throws a lot of lore at you right off the bat without explaining much. This might alienate viewers, or they might gloss it over. To enjoy the show, you don’t need to know all the nitty-gritty details. It could coast by on its looks alone. This all takes place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. The second age ends with the defeat of Sauron (You’re probably familiar with him as a fiery glowing eye in the sky, where he is a human here) and his army by the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, a century after the Downfall of Numenor.

This is on a scale with the movies in every way, and if you can, I’d suggest watching this on the most giant screen you can find. Peter Jackson’s influence is all over the first two episodes. The cinematography is breathtaking, and the world is unlike anything we have ever seen. It’s stunning and feels like an honest adaptation of Tolkien’s work.

I truly think The Lord of the Rings is in incredibly capable hands. I am absolutely blown away by what I’ve seen so far in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the hints of and snippets of what is to come.

WINNER: Best Series 2022 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Writer: Clement Goh

Score: 10

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners doesn’t just exercise every thrill, pound of cybernetic flesh, and capitalist intrigue players saw in 2077, the show takes this into overdrive across a limited ten-episode season that keeps Night City’s lights on until 2077.

Edgerunners continues to reward viewers with well-paced action and a plot that keeps ramping up. The grisly fight sequences deliver on all the anime gore veterans can expect. Newcomers stomaching all of the visuals can still appreciate killer without filler in every episode. There are no prisoners taken when David, Maine and the crew fight cyber psychos, rival gangs and the cops. Edgerunners doesn’t stray from the action that fuels its main video game. It’s an even bigger joy to see Cyberpunk’s fight scenes with an added techno twist. In very unique ways, I saw technology turn against characters for some tense and hard-to-watch sequences. Though there are still some outrageous scenes filled with blasting lead throughout.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners gives Studio Trigger the chance to let loose with its sci-fi source material without skimping on deep world-building, augmented action, and an emotional tale chaotically adapted to perfection.