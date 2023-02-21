In recent years, it’s more often than not that you’ll find people wearing smartwatches instead of the old-fashion time-telling tools of the past. With so many features, including step count, notifications, heart monitoring and even GPS in some, it’s hard not to opt for the smart option.

HUAWEI and Fitbit were our biggest contenders for Best Smartwatch 2023, all bringing something different to the table. Ease of use was a huge factor this year, with one coming in just ahead of the pack.

Here are CGMagazine’s nominees for Best Smartwatch 2023:

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 8

Price: $798.99

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is actually built with free diving in mind. Not only is this a luxury watch, but HUAWEI also ensured that it would stand up to the best smartwatches out there in terms of health and fitness. The device is waterproof and sweat-proof for any kind of workout. I will note, however, that the ceramic band does not breathe well. Even during day-to-day activities, I find when I remove it, my wrist is thankful for the air.

The watch comes equipped with many apps you will find on other smartwatches like Fitbit. It can track workouts, heart rate, sleep, stress, steps and more. There are other apps available in the HUAWEI Health App. In the app, you can also add music or direct the watch to control your phone’s music, which I loved. Often my phone is buried in my pocket or at the bottom of my purse, so swapping songs—or replaying the same one over and over when I’m hyper-focused—is incredibly easy.

What you’re paying for with the HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is luxury materials and style. Though the device is functional as a smartwatch and will meet most needs—even exceed some—this level of technology has been done for a much lower cost.

Writer: Joe Findlay

Score: 9.5

Price: $398

At 38.5 grams, the HUAWEI Watch GT Runner smartwatch is so incredibly light that I barely feel it on my wrist compared to my previous watch. Its sleek design also makes it look like a proper watch. While that isn’t altogether rare for smartwatches anymore, there are still a lot of blocky squares on people’s wrists out there. It is also a much more breathable smartwatch than I am used to. I had to consistently take my old watch off due to the sweat, whereas I pretty much only take this one off to charge.

The watch face, while customizable, can offer a massive amount of data on a single screen. On the default screen, you can see stats like your training load, Running Ability Index, Elevation and weather while also being able to control music from your HUAWEI Watch GT Runner smartwatch. Other screens offer different stats like step count, daily goals, heart rate and calories burned, or you can give yourself a classy-looking traditional watch face for when you’re out on the town. You can always track your stats on your phone.

For people who really want to use their watch for tracking their activity would do well to get this watch. Its accuracy, price and extra long battery life make the HUAWEI Watch GT Runner an absolute beast in the smartwatch market.

WINNER: Best Smartwatch 2023 Fitbit Inspire 3 Smartwatch

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 9.5

Price: $99.95

With my past smartwatches, I found it was often hard to set up different kinds of notifications, like Facebook Messenger. The Fitbit Inspire 3 smartwatch was simple, and nothing ever disconnected or gave me issues. Changing the settings, face, or layout was never an issue. There isn’t much more to say other than it just works. I would easily recommend the Fitbit Inspire 3 to my mother, who isn’t incredibly tech-savvy, or my 11-year-old niece as a first smartwatch.

Though you won’t be using your Inspire 3 as a GPS like you can with other devices, it still brings plenty to the table to be helpful in everyday life and on your journey to fitness. I use it mainly to track my steps and sleep and to check messages and emails. On top of that, you can track mindfulness (I use this for breathing exercises), your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature, set alarms and timers and track or guide your workouts by setting goals like time or distance.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 smartwatch is a flawless entry-level option for people new to smart devices or those who want simplicity without losing all the features they love—all for a great price.