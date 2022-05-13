Incredible Ways Comics Help Children to Read and Write

It is commonly believed that children learn best through their senses and, thus, visual stimuli can assist them with acquiring academic skills and concepts. Although it may be difficult to believe, learning through comic books is one way that many people have found effective in enhancing reading and writing abilities. Comic books communicate information to a mass audience by utilizing highly engaging storylines, unique characters, and visual elements.

The comic book industry offers a diverse selection of reading materials to readers of all ages and interests, including children. While children generally have a high interest in comics, a key reason for their high retention rate may be the visual features that promote better learning. The key to utilizing this ability may lie in providing activities that include a balance of visual and tactile stimulation.

A child's cognitive development varies from one age to another. As such, it is recommended that children be provided with reading material that matches their cognitive skill level. This goal is attainable via comics that stimulate reading and comprehension.

Top Six Approaches to Literacy Improvement

The six most-effective methods for literacy development in children include:

Enhanced Imagination

Children with active imaginations often understand concepts and can apply them in other contexts. For instance, if a child sees characters in a comic book using a machine, the individual develops a personalized mental image of using the same machine in another situation. The aid of illustrations helps to bring the world of fantasy closer to reality.

Growing up, many of us loved watching animated cartoons, like Tom and Jerry, Power Rangers, Dexter’s Lab, Super Man, Captain Red Beard, and Johnny Bravo, to name a few. We still remember our favourite superheroes springing to life as they fight various villains. They played important roles in our lives because of how they enhanced our imagination.

It’s no different from comic books. Quality time spent on creating colourful, well-drawn and compelling images can motivate a child to explore the various ways in which the images are used. This process serves as a basis for the child’s future development and expression of thoughts.

Memory Retention and Vocabulary Development

According to studies by 3M, people process visuals 60,000 times faster than texts. The reason for this is that our brains are automatically programmed to process and retain images more intuitively. Moreover, humans can remember visuals in great detail for a longer period.

When children read through a comic book, they develop their retention skills and memory function. Also, the language used in comics is often written at a level that’s easier for children to understand. Each image is assigned to a word or sentence, which when learnt, assists in improving a child’s language skills.

Learning the words “a small mouse”, “an enormous tree”, “the red ball”, “the green hat”, and so on, a child can use them in everyday conversations while picturing their associated images. Each word represents a new concept that improves the comprehension of language’s structure and subtleties.

Nonverbal Communication

Effective communication requires the ability to read nonverbal cues. People communicate in several ways, including facial expressions, body language, hand gestures, and voice tone. The ability to interpret these cues helps children better understand the emotions, intentions, and motivations of others. some comic book characters have been shown to use this skill to their advantage.

Nonverbal communication isn’t limited to body language. There are many other cues a person can use to send messages to another, like colours, shapes, and even sounds. A red sign, for instance, may indicate “danger” or “stop”, while an oval shape may be interpreted as an egg. This method of communication may be used in the classroom to enhance learning.

Children can develop this skill through their experiences with comic books, especially when provided with the right stimulus. Parents and teachers can incorporate stories that explain how certain actions, like the sound made by a drum, can communicate different ideas on emotions. This activity will not only reinforce the importance of nonverbal cues in a child’s learning, but it will help them develop communication and social skills.

Increased Learning Interest

Reading is an important activity that promotes the development of new concepts and skills. However, some children may be reluctant to spend time reading because of a variety of reasons, such as the absence of fun-reading elements and unpleasant experiences with teachers and tutors. Teachers can help combat these issues by providing interesting reading resources, such as a comic book, that foster exploration and critical thinking in a fun way.

Come to think of it. Why do people enjoy watching videos more than reading texts on a subject? A video has visual and audio elements that effectively increase engagement and improve comprehension. Reading a book without graphics makes it difficult for readers to visualize scenes that correspond to the content, which can lead to a loss of interest. Perhaps you’ve heard a child say, “That story’s boring, I’m tired of reading.”

A comic book with appealing visuals might be the answer to this problem. In addition to sparking interest and interaction, it helps to develop a comprehensive understanding of a topic.

Better Understanding of Classics

Children are curious by nature. They are known to ask questions, especially when handed an unfamiliar situation or circumstance. It’s no surprise they’ll do the same when reading a new book. Providing these amazing little fellas with comic books that contain characters that they can recognise and enjoy will spark their interest, thereby, encouraging them to learn more about the story.

As they develop more interest in reading books via visuals, it becomes easy for them to move on to non-illustrated stories. Even today, we still see classic novels being re-written into comic books or turned into movies. Hence, introducing children to these stories will make them more interested in reading.

Such books are also a great source of inspiration for students who are assigned to write their own stories. They can use them as a guide to draft their plots and characters.

Storytelling

Storytelling is an age-old art that has been passed on from one generation to the next. The technique is part of a broader social custom where children are guided to value oral traditions. While the art may have faded from popularity, it can still be practised, especially in homes where parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles are ever-present.

Their ability to narrate stories, alongside illustrations from comic books, can help any child become a good storyteller. Children who learn to properly articulate stories are said to have better language and grammar development. They possess excellent creativity and imagination. They also exhibit greater confidence.

A child's literacy development is greatly influenced by comic books. They influence cognitive and language abilities. Through this learning process, children become better readers, speakers, and thinkers.