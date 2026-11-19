AI is changing how students, gamers, creators, and more use their computers in some outstanding ways, and Intel is bringing those new features to everyday laptops with its latest Core Ultra processors. From working and creating content to gaming, studying, or simply keeping in touch with friends and family, Intel-powered AI PCs are designed to make everyday tasks easier and more efficient. From helping you get work done faster to making creative projects run smoother, these laptops offer new ways to get more out of your PC without sacrificing the performance you expect.

So what exactly makes an AI PC different from a traditional laptop? According to Intel, the biggest difference is how they handle AI-powered features. Rather than relying on the cloud, AI PCs can perform more tasks directly on the device. This can make features like live translation, video call enhancements, smarter searches and creative tools faster and easier to use, while also saving battery life. Intel’s Core Ultra processors are specifically designed with these features in mind, giving users access to new tools without sacrificing everyday performance.

For holiday shopping, choosing an Intel-powered AI PC is about more than finding a laptop that meets today’s needs. It is also about getting something ready for the new features and applications that will become part of everyday computing in the future. Whether you’re looking for an affordable laptop for school and work or something more powerful for gaming and creative projects, there is an Intel-powered AI PC for you or your loved ones.

Best Intel AI PCs for Productivity

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.3″

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, making it an excellent introduction to the Intel AI PC ecosystem. With 16GB of DDR5 memory and a fast 512GB SSD, it delivers enough performance for multitasking, office work, web browsing, and entertainment. Its large 15.3-inch display and Wi‑Fi 7 connectivity make it a dependable everyday device.

Best For: Students and everyday users who want a reliable, no-fuss laptop.

Price: $1,399.99

Where to Buy: Best Buy Canada

ASUS Vivobook 16

Built with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the ASUS Vivobook 16 is best suited for users who spend their days balancing demanding workloads across multiple applications. The beautiful 16-inch display provides plenty of room for spreadsheets, documents, and creative projects, while Intel’s AI-ready features help streamline productivity tasks.

Best For: Productivity enthusiasts who want a larger screen and extra performance.

Price: $1,549.99

Where to Buy: Best Buy Canada

Best Intel AI PCs for Students and Everyday Users

HP OmniBook 3 16″

The Intel Core Ultra 5-powered HP OmniBook 3 offers a balance of everyday versatility and multitasking performance. With 24 GB of memory, a 1 TB SSD and a large touchscreen display, it is ready to go for school, entertainment and daily tasks. Whether attending virtual classes or handling multiple projects, Intel’s processor helps keep everything running smoothly.

Best For: Multitaskers who want a big touchscreen and ample storage.

Price: $1,799.99

Where to Buy: Best Buy Canada

ASUS Vivobook 15

For holiday shoppers looking for a great deal on an Intel-powered laptop, the ASUS Vivobook 15 offers reliable performance with an Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. It handles everyday productivity, remote learning, entertainment, and web browsing with ease, making it an accessible starting point into Intel-powered AI PCs.

Best For: Everyday users who want dependable performance without unnecessary complexity.

Price: $1,249.99

Where to Buy: Costco Canada

Best Intel AI PCs for Content Creation

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 OLED

Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the Lenovo Yoga 7 brings together AI-ready performance with a convenient 2-in-1 design. The 360-degree hinge, OLED touchscreen, and pen support make it ideal for sketching, note-taking, photo editing, and creative work. For creators who want flexibility without sacrificing performance, this Intel-powered system is a great fit.

Best For: Creative thinkers who want to type, sketch, and create on a single device

Price: $2,399.00

Where to Buy: Canada Computers

ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip OLED Copilot+ PC

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip OLED is purpose-built for modern creative workflows, combining Intel Core Ultra 7 performance with a dedicated AI NPU capable of up to 49 TOPS. The convertible design lets users transition between laptop and tablet modes, while AI-powered features and a vivid OLED display support content creation and productivity.

Best For: Creative multitaskers who want AI-powered flexibility.

Price: $2,049.99

Where to Buy: Costco Canada

Best Intel AI PCs for Exploring Copilot+ Experiences

Dell 14S 14″ Copilot+ PC

Powered by Intel Core Ultra technology to highlight the Copilot+ PC experience, the Dell 14S 14-inch Copilot+ PC shows off how Intel hardware helps unlock the latest AI-enhanced Windows features. From live caption translation and intelligent search to AI-assisted image creation, it’s an excellent option for users who want to explore what AI PCs bring to the table.

Best For: AI-curious users looking to explore the latest AI-powered Windows experiences.

Price: $1,999.99

Where to Buy: Best Buy Canada

HP OmniBook 5 OLED Copilot+ PC

The HP OmniBook 5 is an example of how Intel’s AI-focused hardware is becoming more accessible. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 processor includes a dedicated NPU capable of up to 46 TOPS, helping speed up AI-assisted features while maintaining responsiveness and excellent battery efficiency. Combined with a stunning OLED display, it offers a compelling introduction to the Intel AI PC category.

Best For: Users who want next-generation AI features at a more approachable price point.

Price: $1,499.99

Where to Buy: Costco Canada

Best Premium Intel AI PCs for Power Users

ASUS Zenbook S14

The ASUS Zenbook S14 really exemplifies what premium Intel-powered AI PCs can deliver. Running an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD, it balances a sleek design with serious performance. A gorgeous 3K OLED display and portable form factor make it equally at home in the office, studio, or on the road.

Best For: Design-conscious professionals seeking premium performance.

Price: $3,299.00

Where to Buy: Canada Computers

HP OmniBook Ultra 14″ OLED Copilot+ PC

The HP OmniBook Ultra, featuring Intel’s flagship Core Ultra 9 processor, sits on the premium side of the Intel AI PC category. With 32GB of memory, a massive 2TB SSD, an AI Boost NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS, and a showstopping 3K OLED display, it’s designed for power users who want advanced AI capabilities alongside premium mobile performance.

Best For: Power users who want Intel’s most advanced AI capabilities in an ultraportable design.

Price: $3,499.99

Where to Buy: Staples Canada

Why an Intel AI PC Makes Sense This Holiday Season

AI PCs are still pretty new, but Intel is helping make the technology more useful and accessible for everyday users. With its latest Core Ultra processors, Intel is bringing AI features directly to laptops in all price ranges, helping people work, create and get things done more efficiently. As AI becomes a bigger part of the programs and tools we use every day, having a laptop ready to take advantage of these features could make a real difference.

For holiday shoppers, there are plenty of options to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you’re looking for an affordable laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, something more versatile for creative projects like the Lenovo Yoga 7 or a premium option like the HP OmniBook Ultra, Intel-powered AI PCs offer something for just about everyone. If you’re thinking about upgrading your laptop, exploring what AI can do or simply want something that will keep up with your needs for years to come, an Intel-powered AI PC could be a great choice this holiday season.