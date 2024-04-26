What’s the Profile Of Canadian Gamers?

Canada has a thriving gaming industry, with a diverse population of gamers across the country. As the gaming market continues to grow, it’s essential to understand the profile of Canadian gamers to better cater to their needs and preferences.

This article will explore the demographics, gaming habits, and trends among Canadian gamers. 23 million people 65 and under now game in Canada, with the number of kids gaming higher than ever. According to the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC), 58% of adults and 80% of teens played more games during the pandemic.

The gender gap in gaming has been narrowing over the years, with more women and girls embracing gaming as a hobby. Ten years ago, gaming was predominately a male activity, but these days, it is equally likely to be something women do for fun. That said, the sector least likely to play games is women aged 55-64 – only 29% of them play.

Saskatchewan is the gaming capital of Canada, most likely because of the long, very cold winters, and 68% of gamers in this province report playing 10 hours a day.

Gaming Platforms

Canadian gamers enjoy a variety of gaming platforms, with:

· 35.5% playing on consoles

· 52.3% playing on smartphones

· 24.7% playing on tablets

· 36.1% playing on computers

The popularity of console gaming can be attributed to the ease of use and the social aspect of playing with friends and family.

· 63.24% play on an Xbox

· 36.72 play on a PlayStation

· 0.04% still use a Nintendo

Mobile gaming has seen significant growth in recent years, with many Canadians opting for casual games that can be played on the go. The rise of cloud gaming and subscription-based services like Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia has made gaming more accessible across various devices.

17% of Canadians play mobile games between one and seven hours per week, with Apple OS the most popular mobile OS – 59.31% of mobile gamers use an Apple iPhone or iPad.

Gaming Habits

Canadian gamers love to game for many reasons, but the most popular reason to start gaming is because it is fun.

· 47% of gamers game to relax

· 40% of people game to fill their free time

· 35% of gamers do it so they can challenge their brain

· 26% of gamers enjoy their hobby because it helps them calm down when they are feeling anxious or stressed

· 17% like to game because of the social aspects

The social aspect of gaming has become increasingly important, with many gamers using gaming as a way to stay connected with friends and family.

Popular Game Genres

Canadian gamers enjoy a wide range of game genres, with action/adventure, shooter, and casual games being the most popular. Role-playing games (RPGs) and strategy games also have a dedicated fan base in Canada.

The popularity of certain genres varies by age group, with younger gamers preferring action-packed games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, while older gamers tend to gravitate towards more casual and puzzle-oriented games like Candy Crush and Wordscapes.

Online gaming has gained significant popularity in Canada due to its convenience, accessibility, and diverse gaming options. With the rise of internet technology and mobile devices, Canadians can now enjoy their favourite roulette games from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Online platforms offer the best experience with a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options, catering to different preferences and skill levels. The secure payment methods and attractive bonuses and promotions have further enhanced the appeal of online gambling. Additionally, the regulated and licensed online environment in Canada ensures a safe and fair gaming experience for players.

Economic Impact

The Canadian gaming industry contributes significantly to the country’s economy, with over 283,000 jobs and $8.7 billion in GDP. Canadian game developers have created critically acclaimed titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Mass Effect, and FIFA, showcasing the talent and creativity within the industry.

Canadian gamers are a diverse group, with a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and gaming preferences. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial for game developers and marketers to understand the unique needs and interests of Canadian gamers.

By catering to the social aspects of gaming, offering a variety of gaming platforms, and creating engaging content across different genres, the gaming industry can continue to thrive in Canada. With a strong economic impact and a passionate gaming community, Canada is well-positioned to remain a key player in the global gaming market.