How To Connect Your DualSense PS5 Controller to Your PC

The PlayStation 5 DualSense is a step-up to their previous generation. Not only that, the new designs are vastly different, they have better functionality that allows easier pairing with your other devices. I remember having to struggle with figuring out how to connect my PS4 controllers to my PC a long time ago. Now that the new controllers are different, I will show you some multiple methods to ensure that you don’t get your brain tangled up with trying to connect these to your PC.

Wired

This is actually not so different from the previous DualShock controllers, the only difference is the USB-Type C that is required to charge the controllers. You are going to be needing a USB-Type C to USB-Type A to plug into your PC and your controller at the same time, there might be one laying around if you haven’t lost the one that comes with the PS5 console.

Bluetooth

This method will allow you to connect to your PC through your DualSense wirelessly. The steps aren’t complicated themselves but if you aren’t familiar with Bluetooth, I will go through the steps so you can follow along.