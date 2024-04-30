A Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Trailer Showcases New Master & Apprentice Characters

Bandai Namco has dropped the newest DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO trailer, which showcases a group of new characters and confirms the return of Budokai Tenkaichi.

Since its announcement, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has been loosely referred to by fans as the next title in the popular Budokai Tenkaichi fighting game series. Today, Bandai Namco launched a trailer that features a whole gang of new roster additions that showcase the Master and Apprentice relationship between characters in Akira Toriyama's legendary DRAGON BALL universe. The trailer can be seen below, and right off the bat, Bandai Namco stokes the flames of hype by displaying "Budokai Tenkaichi Returns" immediately on the screen.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO New Characters Confirmed

Gohan (Kid)

Gohan (Adult)

Gohan (Future)

Gohan (Future), Super Saiyan

Trunks (Sword)

Trunks (Sword), Super Saiyan

Videl

Beerus

Whis

Master Roshi

Of course, Piccolo and Krillin can also be seen in the trailer, but those characters (as well as Androids #17 & #18) have already been announced. With the statement “Budokai Tenkaichi Returns,” Bandai is essentially saying the 15-year-long wait fans had to endure to get a proper sequel is now over. Interestingly enough, Sparking! was initially the Japanese name Budokai Tenkaichi used, and like the Yakuza series, Bandai Namco elected to return the series to its original name with the new title.

The trailer showcases everything fans can expect out of a Tenkaichi title, including fully destructible environments, exciting combat, and exhilarating energy blast exchanges commonplace in the DRAGON BALL universe. Although the gameplay in the trailer appears to be incredibly polished with impressive game mechanics, an official release date is missing. So, while fans can head over to Steam now and wishlist DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, it may still be a longer wait before more information is revealed.