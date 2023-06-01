News

Amazon Ring Tech Spied On Users, FTC Says In Settlement

One Ring To Lose $5 Billion
Philip Watson | June 1, 2023
Amazon Ring Tech Spied On Users, FTC Says In Settlement

Amazon finds itself in hot water once again, as the FTC found privacy violations regarding Amazon Ring technology in a multi-million dollar settlement.

The settlement details a former Amazon Ring employee’s spree of violating fundamental human privacy rights by using Amazon technology to spy on female customers in 2017. The employee utilized Ring cameras placed in bedrooms and bathrooms to voyeur customers, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday in court proceedings. Amazon said, “While we disagree with the FTC’s claims regarding both Alexa and Ring and deny violating the law, these settlements put these matters behind us,” in a statement regarding the outcome, Reuters reports.

Hardware Reviews Ring Doorbell Pro 2 Review

Amazon’s fines total $30.8 million, a tiny fraction of the company’s $1.24 trillion valuation. While the Third and Fifth Amendments to the US Constitution detail privacy rights as the right to privacy in the home and the right against self-incrimination, Amazon claimed it deleted voice transcripts and sensitive location information, and the FTC claimed it did not. This violated the agreement between Amazon Ring and the user, and was responsible for $25 million of the settlement payout. It’s worth mentioning that the recording transcripts violated children’s privacy rights, with Amazon failing “to delete Alexa recordings at the request of parents and kept them longer than necessary,” Reuters reports.

The 2017 privacy breach, in which the unnamed employee used Amazon Ring technology to spy on homes without consent, allegedly involved 81 separate video recordings in sensitive areas of homes. This was before Amazon bought Ring in 2018, and the company has vowed to make changes to protect privacy following the purchase.

Ring Smart Lighting Review 2

With the Amazon Ring settlement reportedly behind them, Amazon’s response to the outcome of the settlement reads: “We take our responsibility to our customers and their families very seriously, and we will continue to develop more privacy features on behalf of our customers and ensure they are aware of the controls and options available to them. The whole statement can be read on Amazon’s site.

File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Star Trek Resergence

Star Trek: Resurgence (PC) Review

Even though I’m not the biggest Star Trek fan, Resurgence did a great job of…

Spider Man Across The Spider Verse Review 3

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse nailed its sequel duties and rose above my expectations. Fans will…

intel arc a750 limited edition gpu review 23030203

Intel Arc: Revolutionizing the Esports Landscape

Discover Intel Arc’s impact on esports & content creation with unique features, affordability, and partnerships…

Spider-Man 2: Weaving A Tale of Two Spiders

Spider-Man 2: Weaving A Tale of Two Spiders

Fresh off its big reveal last week, we spoke to Insomniac Games about Spider-Man 2’s…

Play Today or Stay Away: May Indie Game Releases

May Indie Game Releases: Play Today or Stay Away?

Take a look at some of the biggest indie game releases in May. Should you…