What’s Coming to Netflix in February, and Favourites We Say Goodbye Too

Every month, we check out what’s coming to Netflix. This February, we have some exciting hellos, and a few shows we need to say goodbye to.

The world is still in the throes of winter and while the weather is cold, it is a perfect time to stay inside where it’s toasty to catch up on the heavy ‘Your List’ catastrophe on Netflix. Although February is a shorter month, there’s no shortage of a serious content drop for Netflix, as the next 30 days are stuffed with every genre to keep all fans coming back for more.

For fans that want to stay informed on what’s to come, CGMagazine has the details for those looking to stay in the loop on new arrivals to possibly the most popular streaming service in Netflix.

Coming to Netflix in 2022 With English Audio(Originals)

Raising Dion (Season 2) – February 1st

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) – February 1st

The Tinder Swindler – February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 3) – February 3rd

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) – February 4th

Disenchantment (Part 4) – February 9th

Inventing Anna – February 11th

Tall Girl 2 – February 11th

Ridley Jones (Season 3) – February 15th

Swap Shop (Season 2) – February 16th

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (Season 2) – February 17th

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th

One of Us Is Lying (Season 1) – February 18th

Space Force (Season 2) – February 18th

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – February 18th

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2021) – February 18th

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) – February 18th

Cat Burglar – February 22nd

Karma’s World Music Videos – February 24th

Vikings: Valhalla (2021) – February 25th

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – February 25th

Most notably, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy releases on February 16th, but it is a rare weekly serialized Netflix Original. There is a very mixed bag here, from Cat Burglar, a cartoon which features audience interaction akin to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch all the way to a spin-off drama sequel of The History Channel’s Vikings. The full list of every non-English audio Netflix Original can be found here.

Coming to Netflix in 2022

February 1st:

Anaconda (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beauty Inside (Season 1)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Countdown (2019)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)

Patsy & Loretta (2019)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Hangover (2009)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Negotiator (1998)

The New Guy (2002)

The One (2001)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Warrior (2011)

Watchmen (2009)

Netflix Arrivals After February 1st

Sword Art Online (Season 4) – February 4th

The Kindness of Strangers (2019) – February 9th

St. Vincent (2014) – February 10th

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) – February 15th

Blackhat (2015) – February 16th

Halloween (2007) – February 21st

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3) – February 28th

A plethora of new content awaits the Netflix fan for this February, as it’s time to be completely entertained with two of the Christopher Nolan critically acclaimed Batman films in the trilogy, and have some laughs with The Hangover, but without the sequels.

As Netflix gives, it also takes. While every month comes roaring in like a lion, there must always be eliminations. Just like in Squid Game, everyone can’t win and titles do get pulled. These are the titles that will leave Netflix and when, so fans can stay ahead of the game and watch them before they go.

What’s Leaving Netflix in February

February 1st:

14 Minutes from Earth (2016)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Await Further Instructions (2018)

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Dilwale (2015)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (Season 1)

Freedomland (2006)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happy New Year (2014)

Haraamkhor (2015)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (2015)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Manusangada (2017)

Minority Report (2002)

Misfit 2 (2019)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Mystic River (2003)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)

No Game No Life (Season 1)

Passion. Panache. Pep (2020)

Planet 51 (2009)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2018)

Secret of the Nile (2016)

Smart People (2008)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shopkins (1 Season)

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (2018)

Team America: World Police (2004)

Texas Rangers (2001)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Reconquest (2016)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Transformers Prime (Season 1)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Disney’s Zapped (2014)

Zoot Suit (1981)

The rest of the removals from Netflix after February 1st can be found here. Those who have not seen Shutter Island, or need to finish the whopping eight season long My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic need to make haste as they’re leaving very soon.

Netflix continues to provide with content year round, and during the coldest of months the content continues to sizzle.