News

Finally, BlizzCon Has Come Back To Fans In 2023

Rising From The Ashes
| December 22, 2022
finally blizzcon has come back to fans in 2023 303124

Following the cancellation of the 2022 event, BlizzCon will be making an exciting return for 2023 as confirmed by new President of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarra.

Activision Blizzard has had a grim 16 months, since multiple lawsuits and workplace harassment allegations have haunted the company since 2021. BlizzCon was then subsequently scrapped for the 2022 year, following many lead figureheads at the company stepping down, even leading to the renaming of one strapped cowboy hero in Overwatch. On Wednesday, fans of the huge event have received favourable news, with Blizzard Entertainment President, Mike Ybarra spilling the beans on BlizzCon’s return for 2023.

Finally Blizzcon Has Come Back To Fans In 2023 060094

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ybarra confronted many issues the company has faced after the lawsuits have come to a head. Ybarra said “We’re committed to changing our culture,” including the notion of resetting the bad energy by “We’re listening to our employees. I’ve always firmly believed that when there’s a good culture across teams, creative excellence flows. So I call our culture team ‘team zero.’” Continuing with the hard topics, Ybarra confronted the now infamous video of BlizzCon 2010 where Former President J. Allen Brack made a misogynistic quip after a real question was posed.

Finally Blizzcon Has Come Back To Fans In 2023 748453

Ybarra’s response was one many shared: “It saddens me to see that video.” Focusing on the culture surrounding Blizzard, Ybarra also said “We needed, frankly, to serve our players with more content on a more frequent basis. When the phone rang, it gave me an opportunity to do that. How can I make an impact? How can the games and Blizzard as a company make an impact for the next 20 years like it has for me? That’s why I’m here.”

Then President Ybarra confirmed BlizzCon 2023 by announcing the plans moving forward. “We previously announced we’re taking a pause on BlizzCon while we reimagine it for the future but do want to return to a live event that enables us to celebrate the community,” with, ”We recently hired a new leader of BlizzCon, April McKee, who is hard at work on that plan…We are committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023,” so Blizzard Entertainment fans have a huge event to look forward to in 2023.

The whole interview can be found from the LA Times, and fans can flock to the Blizzard Entertainment website for more information as it drops.

File Under: Blizzard, BlizzCon

Latest Stories

cgms most anticipated games of 2023 364882

CGM’s Most Anticipated Games of 2023

A number of interesting titles are set to release in the next year, and CGM has compiled a list of…
valkyrie profile lenneth ps5 review 080359

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (PS5) Review

As ports go, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth’s is textbook. A few new quality of life improvements are the defining new feature,…
brook vivid wireless switch controllerreview 573986

Brook Vivid Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch Review

The Brook Vivid Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is an easy recommend for gamers that require a cheaper wireless alternative.
kensington w2050 pro webcam review 675525

Kensington W2050 Pro Webcam Review

The Kensington W2050 Pro Webcam is a great little camera for the price point and better than the average camera…
pdp xbox series xs amp pc black afterglow wave controller review 740378

PDP Black Afterglow Wave Controller for Xbox Review

The PDP Black Afterglow Wave Controller for Xbox Series X|S & PC showed off its ability to add something new,…