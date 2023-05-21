BlizzCon 2023 Is Back In-Person This Fall

After four years of cancellations and online events, BlizzCon 2023 is back, and it’s in-person.

Make sure to save the date for November 3rd and 4th; we’re going to BlizzCon, baby! BlizzCon 2023 dates have finally been announced, and this time it’s back in person at the Anaheim Convention Centre after four years of online gatherings. Three of BlizzCon’s past events were cancelled because of COVID, and the 2022 online event was cancelled after allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company came out.

There isn’t much information yet on BlizzCon 2023, but Blizzard is promising to be back with more details in June about tickets, cosplay, and other competitions taking place. Even without all that information, Blizzard provided a link to their hotel blocks to book accommodations.

Despite the lack of information, there’s still much to be excited about. BlizzCon 2023 could have news concerning Overwatch 2 and its shaky developments, or maybe information surrounding Diablo 4, which is set to release in June.

At past events, Blizzard has released new games, additions, and patches to their already popular series. There have also been panels giving insight into the company, like 2018’s Behind Blizzard’s Music and Inside Blizzard. As well as lore-building panels and artist-at-work panels.

Since the event is finally back in person, we should also expect some live tournaments to cheer on and participate in. BlizzCon is also known for its virtual awards, handing out skins, outfits, card packs, and in-game pets.

It would be exciting to see BlizzCon’s community nights back in person, the last one being in 2019. BlizzCon community nights are made up of four contests, the legendary costume contest, talent contest, movie contest, and art contest.

For those who can’t make it in person, don’t worry; BlizzCon is known for streaming their events. While some portions of the stream, like the opening ceremony, are free, there are special online events, like community nights, that require a virtual ticket purchase to be watched. BlizzCon 2023 can be streamed on BlizzCon.com, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Youtube. How are you going to attend?