BTS Cookies Performing Exclusively in the Cookie Run Kingdom

Devsisters today unveiled Cookie Run: Kingdom’s most recent update, “Braver Together,” a video game partnership with BTS, one of the biggest bands of the twenty-first century.

The “Braver Together” production is “inspired by the shared values between the Cookie Run franchise and BTS” and is an experience people a part of either community might want to consider participating in.

BTS members will perform in the Cookie Kingdom while dressing up as their own Cookies during the event. The seven iconic BTS members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung-Kook) made appearances to fans across the world leading up to the unexpected collab and posted brief videos of their recording sessions. This was received with vigour and excitement, with fans waiting to see what great moments might come from this.

The press release states a variety of different ways fans can interact with the event listed below:

BTS Costumes – There are 21 new costumes inspired by BTS members’ outfits from the group’s iconic music videos “Butter,” ‘MIC Drop,” and “Permission to Dance.”

BTS Decor – Players can earn normal decor, including easter eggs that can be acquired from clearing various missions and real photocard decor, where users can unlock eight photocards by promoting each BTS Cookie to five stars. After collecting all seven members’ photocards, users will be gifted a framed group photo.

Trailer Upgrades – BTS have their trailer in the Kingdom specifically for upgrading and promoting the BTS Cookies. The trailer will be filled with decorations and

become a more comfortable space for the BTS Cookies as players continue to upgrade and promote them. Fans can also check the status of their BTS Cookies, costumes, and decor collections through the trailer.

The release additionally opens an avenue of exclusive events:

Rhythm Stage – BTS Cookies can participate in rhythm games for six BTS songs and experience a ticket book event for clearing Rhythm Stage missions.

Rhythm Run Mode – Players must dodge obstacles and collect ARMY BOMBs in this running game.

Performance Mode – Players will have to tap notes in rhythm as they slide toward the bottom and work together with Kingdom Cookies to defeat enemies trying to ruin the concert.

● ARMY BOMB Mission – After clearing missions, fans earn ARMY BOMBs that they can use in the special BTS gacha.

● Stamp Event – Fans will win a special “Purple Stage” for BTS Cookies to perform when they collect all the stamps acquired by placing collaboration decors and having BTS members interact with them.

● Special Stories – As players progress through the collaboration, they will be able to view cutscenes and stories behind BTS members’ Cookie Kingdoms.

The BTS Cookie Run Kingdom album is scheduled for release on October 13, 2022, although the precise day may vary depending on your time zone. The earlier you register, the better, as the BTS Cookie Run Kingdom event will only run for one week, per the in-game announcement, and over 3.3 million individuals have already pre-registered for the collaboration globally.

Fans should be aware that the event will expire on October 19, 2022, so users should be ready. Similar to the Disney experience, it will only last the span of a week, so be sure to take advantage of it now.