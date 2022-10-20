News

Surprise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Leak Gives Players a Sneak Peek

Reactions are Varying
| October 20, 2022
Surprise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Leak Gives Players a Sneak Peek

A leak of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game gives players an insight into the new weapons array to come.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II leak has the internet in a frenzy. This leak comes from data mining on Call of Duty Mobile. The more that the news of the leak spreads, the more information begins to come to light. We are hearing claims about game modes, perks, and kill streaks for gamers to look forward to. The leak also claims to reveal four mastery camos that will be featured in the new Modern Warfare II. There will presumably be the typical Gold and Platinum and there will also be a “Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike” and a “Space camo.”

COD: Modern Warfare II is set to be released later this month, and this leak is sure to get fans ready to pre-order. They’re ready to dive into this new game, and they’re excited to unlock these new features along the way.

Fans’ responses are differing, the leak has Call of Duty taking steps to get fans more invested in the game. Many are annoyed that the pre-order and the campaign’s early access have more than one download required to preview.

twitter.com

While the leak has fans’ interest peaked, the early access campaign has gamers frustrated from its multiple downloads required and slow console response. People are reacting in varying degrees of frustration and anticipation. Hopefully, the early access launch can be redeemed and fans ready to delve back into this war-torn world.

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be October 28th, and everyone is ready for the next COD instalment. We hope any problems happening with early access will be fixed in time for the full launch.

File Under: Call of Duty

Latest Stories

113381

No More Heroes III (XBox Series X) review

No More Heroes III isn’t the full quadrilogy remaster we deserve, but it’s definitely the NMH remaster we need right…
intel-core-i9-13900k-cpu-review 401892

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU Review

The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU is the most powerful gaming and creative CPU you can buy; just make sure you…
intel-core-i5-13600k-cpu-review 117839

Intel Core i5-13600K CPU Review

With impressive numbers and slightly more manageable power and heat demands, the Intel Core i5-13600K CPU is the chip to…
xencelabs-medium-bundle-a-must-have-for-digital-artists 555559

Xencelabs Medium Bundle: A Must-Have for Digital Artists

The Xencelabs Medium Bundle offers artists and creative professionals state-of-the-art tools for all of their digital drawing needs.
titan1studios-releases-first-trailer-for-lovecraftian-horror-vr-title-events-at-unity-farm 462278

Titan1Studios Blends Ancient Magic and Lovecraftian Horror With Open-World VR

Titan1Studios has announced their upcoming Open-World VR title Events at Unity Farm, with the closed beta running from October 25th…