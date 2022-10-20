Surprise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Leak Gives Players a Sneak Peek

A leak of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game gives players an insight into the new weapons array to come.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II leak has the internet in a frenzy. This leak comes from data mining on Call of Duty Mobile. The more that the news of the leak spreads, the more information begins to come to light. We are hearing claims about game modes, perks, and kill streaks for gamers to look forward to. The leak also claims to reveal four mastery camos that will be featured in the new Modern Warfare II. There will presumably be the typical Gold and Platinum and there will also be a “Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike” and a “Space camo.”

COD: Modern Warfare II is set to be released later this month, and this leak is sure to get fans ready to pre-order. They’re ready to dive into this new game, and they’re excited to unlock these new features along the way.

Fans’ responses are differing, the leak has Call of Duty taking steps to get fans more invested in the game. Many are annoyed that the pre-order and the campaign’s early access have more than one download required to preview.

What's wrong with it ? I have installed all the DLC packs And its still not working. pic.twitter.com/tlSy4p8Q9b — ALI BIN FAHAD | علي بن فهد (@Ali_v33) October 20, 2022 twitter.com

While the leak has fans’ interest peaked, the early access campaign has gamers frustrated from its multiple downloads required and slow console response. People are reacting in varying degrees of frustration and anticipation. Hopefully, the early access launch can be redeemed and fans ready to delve back into this war-torn world.

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be October 28th, and everyone is ready for the next COD instalment. We hope any problems happening with early access will be fixed in time for the full launch.