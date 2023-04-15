News

Canadian Game Awards Returns To Toronto For 4th Year

Will Also Be Live-Streamed On Twitch
| April 15, 2023
Returning as in-person events, the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards are making their way back to Toronto for the fourth year in a row.

The Canadian Game Awards are coming back to Toronto for another go-around, with a 90-minute in-person presentation highlighting the achievements of developers, designers, publishers, and influencers who have “contributed to the growth of the Canadian gaming industry.” The showcase will also be live-stream on Twitch for those who can’t make the live event, but either way, it should offer a ton of excitement.

“Every year, the CGA’s recognize the best and brightest in the Canadian gaming sector by providing a platform to celebrate excellence and innovation,” said Carl Edwin-Michel, the founder and producer of the event. “Canada has one of the most vibrant and dynamic gaming industries in the world, and we are excited to recognize the contributions of those who have made it so successful.”

The categories and nominees for the Canadian Game Awards are:

BEST ART DIRECTION

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

BEST GAME DESIGN

Tunic

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Gotham Knights
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
  • The Chant

BEST SCORE / SOUNDTRACK

  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • Tunic
  • FIFA 23
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Additional categories included are for content creators, eSports, as well as the yearly accolades, such as Best Console Game and Best VR / AR Game. The detailed lists for all the categories can be found at the Canadian Game Awards website, but the big question is, who will win Game of the Year and Studio of the Year? The nominees for those categories are as follows:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Disney Dreamlight Valley

STUDIO OF THE YEAR

  • Complex Games
  • Drinkbox Studios
  • Gameloft
  • TUNIC Team
  • Behavior Interactive

The Canadian Indie Game Awards also have its own selection of categories and nominees which can be found on its website as well. The in-person events take place on April 20th-21st with tickets for industry members and the general gaming public available for purchase for the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards.

