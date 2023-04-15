Canadian Game Awards Returns To Toronto For 4th Year

Returning as in-person events, the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards are making their way back to Toronto for the fourth year in a row.

The Canadian Game Awards are coming back to Toronto for another go-around, with a 90-minute in-person presentation highlighting the achievements of developers, designers, publishers, and influencers who have “contributed to the growth of the Canadian gaming industry.” The showcase will also be live-stream on Twitch for those who can’t make the live event, but either way, it should offer a ton of excitement.

“Every year, the CGA’s recognize the best and brightest in the Canadian gaming sector by providing a platform to celebrate excellence and innovation,” said Carl Edwin-Michel, the founder and producer of the event. “Canada has one of the most vibrant and dynamic gaming industries in the world, and we are excited to recognize the contributions of those who have made it so successful.”

The categories and nominees for the Canadian Game Awards are:

BEST ART DIRECTION

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Nobody Saves the World

Gotham Knights

Mario Strikers: Battle League

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Tunic

Session: Skate Sim

Rainbow Six Extraction

FIFA 23

Gotham Knights

BEST GAME DESIGN

Tunic

BEST NARRATIVE

Gotham Knights

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between

The Chant

BEST SCORE / SOUNDTRACK

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Tunic

FIFA 23

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Additional categories included are for content creators, eSports, as well as the yearly accolades, such as Best Console Game and Best VR / AR Game. The detailed lists for all the categories can be found at the Canadian Game Awards website, but the big question is, who will win Game of the Year and Studio of the Year? The nominees for those categories are as follows:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nobody Saves the World

Tunic

Rogue Legacy 2

STUDIO OF THE YEAR

Complex Games

Drinkbox Studios

Gameloft

TUNIC Team

Behavior Interactive

The Canadian Indie Game Awards also have its own selection of categories and nominees which can be found on its website as well. The in-person events take place on April 20th-21st with tickets for industry members and the general gaming public available for purchase for the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards.