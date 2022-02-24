Charlie Cox Confirms Fans will see Daredevil Again in the MCU

It has been a long confusing road for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil character but his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Daredevil fans hope that he would show up again and the actor has confirmed that he will pop up again in the MCU in “something else.”

Cox revealed his MCU future in an exclusive interview with RadioTime while promoting Irish crime drama, Kin. Cox didn’t reveal much but did say “I know something, I don’t know much but I know there will be something else.” The MCU conversation led to how his cameo in the latest Spider-Man movie came together which says talk started “midway through 2020” but Cox admitted he feared his appearance might not come to fruition, but it did later on.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that.’ They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call,” Charlie Cox said in a RadioTime interview.

Cox returned to the role in one scene as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home where his character offers Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man following the events of the last film as his secret identity was revealed to the world. Cox confirmed his role was “always a very small little cameo” and nothing bigger was in the works for the film.

That’s not to say there is a big plan for the character if his MCU character is lined up for another MCU project. Fans are obviously craving a Daredevil Season 4 which they have been campaigning for literal years. The show’s hopeful return may end up as a quasi Disney+ reboot if it does end up happening. That “something else” might actually be Echo which is rumoured to feature Cox’s Daredevil and the show’s cast but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock and his alter ego, Daredevil on Netflix in both the titular show and the Netflix team-up mini-series that featured Netflix’s other Marvel heroes, The Defenders. Over the years, Netflix cancelled Daredevil and the other Marvel series which the rights to them have returned to Marvel and are leaving Netflix on March 1st.

The actors of those series can reprise their roles in the MCU if Disney is willing like they have with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye. The six Marvel Netflix series which include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher will stream on Netflix’s competitor, Disney+ starting in March.