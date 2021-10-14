Hawkeye Will Premiere with First Two Episodes on Disney+

Well it looks like Disney is looking to finish up Hawkeye before Christmas as the Disney+ series will premiere with not just one but two episodes on November 24th.

Disney announced the news through a new TV spot which showed off more of the show with another look at the show’s scenes in the reveal trailer including the Captain America musical, trick arrows and LARPing. The six-episode series takes place during the holidays in a post-blip world and sees the return of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Clint Barton in the leading role for the first time as he aims to make it home in time for Christmas.

Alongside him in the series is the debut of Kate Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog as “a threat from [Hawkeye‘s] past shows up” which the archer duo must put a stop to a criminal enterprise. The show is set to conclude on the Wednesday before Christmas on December 22nd.

Before the news of the Disney+ series, Hawkeye‘s solo adventure was originally in development as a movie but was shifted to become a part of Disney’s streaming slate. Alongside Hawkeye’s leads, the show will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, Tony Dalton as Jack “The Swordsman” Duquesne, Fra Fre’s Kazi and Zahn McClarnon’s William Lopez.

Also set to star in the show is Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a deaf Native American who can perfectly copy another person’s movements. Her part in the show is reportedly being set up as a launching pad for her own Disney+ show reportedly coming sometime in late 2022 or 2023. It’s rumoured to feel like Daredevil as it will feature characters from the show which may possibly set up the return of Daredevil in the MCU proper.

Hawkeye is set to premiere with two episodes on Disney+ on November 24th.