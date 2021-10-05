Daredevil and Punisher Rumoured to Return in Series Reboot

Two Marvel/Netflix shows, Daredevil and The Punisher are rumoured to return in an upcoming Disney-produced soft reboot of their respective series in the future.

Nothing is confirmed at this point, but starting out with the man without fear, Disney is reportedly planning a new Daredevil series that will see the return of our favourite characters. The planning for the Disney-produced Daredevil show is said to go forward after the current group of Marvel projects wrap up. The plan is to bring back most of the main cast without completely changing their characters or recasting, which is kind of what the Daredevil online fan campaign has been hoping for.

The show does not sound exactly like Season 4 of the show. Not in a way it continues all the storylines from the past three seasons of the Netflix show, but as a way to introduce these characters to fans of the Netflix show and into the MCU proper. The plan is set to begin by introducing Matt Murdock’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as cameos in a couple of upcoming Marvel projects to ease themselves into the show more naturally like other Disney+ series.

A couple of the projects include She-Hulk and Spider-Man: Far from Home. Daredevil actor, Charlie Cox is rumoured to appear as Peter Parker’s lawyer in the early part of the movie. A more upcoming MCU project is the Disney+ series, Hawkeye that will introduce one of the antagonists, Maya Lopez’s Echo persona who is more of a Daredevil character. Her father was killed by the Kingpin in the comics, who he raises as his own and becomes his own assassin, kind of like Gamora to Thanos. Kingpin is also rumoured to cameo in a later Hawkeye episode.

Echo is similar to daredevil as she is deaf, and will be played by a deaf actor, Alaqua Cox, and has a more of a taskmaster ability where she can ‘echo’ other people’s moves on the fly. Echo is similar to Elektra as she falls in love with Matt, which follows her finding out from Kingpin that Daredevil killed her father, who discovers his real identity while attempting to kill him. This was a lie obviously but if this is the story they are going for in the series, it will set up Echo as more of an anti-hero series that will reportedly feature Kingpin more as a threat and the inclusion of Daredevil‘s characters in the show.

The Echo series, which might premiere sometime in late 2022 or 2023, has been described as a show with a lot of Daredevil Season 4 vibes. The timeline for the characters in the show will reportedly feel like it picks up right after Daredevil season 3 while keeping in line with the continuity of the MCU. After Echo is when Marvel plans to start getting the ball rolling with the Daredevil revival series, in which no details have been revealed other than Kingpin’s involvement in the story.

In addition to that, The Punisher is also making a series comeback according to Giant Freakin Robot. The series will see the return of the lead, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, which reportedly already has a script and will be extremely violent. Before that, it had been rumoured that the character would show up first as a cameo in the Oscar Issac-led, Moon Knight series. It’s sounding a lot like the Punisher revival is farther along than the series of the character’s previous foe in Daredevil Season 2.