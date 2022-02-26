Covenant House Toronto Aims to Help Youth with Main Mission Virtual Gaming Fundraiser

Covenant House Toronto has announced its second annual Main Mission fundraiser will kick off on March 7th and will run until April 2nd which will culminate with a 12-hour “live gaming stream-a-thon” on the campaign’s final day.

For the uninitiated, Main Mission is a virtual gaming fundraiser that aims to raise funds as well as awareness for homeless youth, sex trafficking survivors and those at risk. The goal of the event is to raise $100,000. Even before the event kicks off they have already raised over $12,000, which is more than a tenth of the non-profit organization’s goal. Last year the event raised more than $25,000 in May, streams from last year included an Among Us which Main Mission says was one of the fun highlights.

“We are very excited to once again hold a gaming-based fundraising event that has a real mission – to support youth who are homeless or trafficked. Main Mission is an opportunity for us to showcase the passion and ingenuity that the gaming community and gaming industry has for charitable causes like ours while doing what they love,” Covenant House Toronto executive director, Mark Aston, said in a press release.

Every bit matters as donations as low as $10 can feed someone for a day, other generous donation tiers will provide Youth with shelter for a day ($40 which includes food too), provide them with mental health counselling/support ($100) and access to Covenant House Toronto’s health care clinic ($125).

Source: Covenant House Toronto

The event will bring together professional gamers, content creators, casual streamers and game players. Anyone who raises $250 will receive Main Mission apparel as a thank you for your charity work.

“My favourite thing about gamers who stream is their genuine love for helping others in need. I’m excited to join the gamers on our team at TSN’s BarDown in raising money and awareness for Covenant House,” TSN’s Digital SportsCentre and BarDown host, Marissa Roberto said in a statement.

For streamers who want to get involved, you can check out the Main Mission streamer toolkit which features graphics, information, stats and a checklist to help you get started.