Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty Will Not Be A Free Expansion

CD Projekt Red has announced that its new DLC, Phantom Liberty, for Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed be paid DLC content.

Cyberpunk 2077 has one more story to tell with the upcoming launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion. Unfortunately for gamers who already have the OG game, the DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will include a price tag.

Here is a short teaser of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC expansion for anyone wanting to see what is to come:

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to be released in December 2020, but what was discovered leading up to the launch was the fact that CD Projekt Red (CDPR) was scrambling to finish the game before the launch date. This never bodes well when it comes to releasing a well-rounded game.

Bloomberg reported players’ complaints about the game’s bugs and performance issues only seven days after the launch day. This began some outrage among fans, players and especially investors considering Cyberpunk 2077 was predicted to be the Game of the Year. CD Projekt Red has tried to make up for its past missteps with various combinations of game discounts and constant updates. The number of players has skyrocketed with the game publishers fixing most of the issues that have been previously addressed.

Global PR director of CD Projekt Red, Radek Grabowski, has suggested that CDPR expansions are usually cheaper than the full-price OG games. This can be taken as a hint towards the pricing of the DLC, fans are hoping for the price tag to be similar to The Witcher 3 expansion prices with Hearts of Stone costing $10 on release, and the much larger Blood and Wine DLC retailing for $20 at the time of release.

There seems to be a bit of outrage on Twitter from fans and players. One particular Twitter user said what many are probably saying to themselves, “And they dare charge DLC after they released a broken game that took almost 2 years to fix? Even still to this day they haven’t fixed the Police system and the story is still as bad as it was at launch. Even Ubisoft after their Unity fiasco didn’t dare to charge for it’s DLC.” As for many gamers out there, this Twitter user speaks the absolute truth when it relates to the game’s past discretion.

While CD Projekt Red released an apology for the problems after the original release of the game, “We apologize to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase”, this suggests that the higher-ups knew of the issues before the launch, and this brings up questions when it comes to the DLC expansion launch.

Dear gamers,

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Is the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion going to be worth purchasing? Should gamers or fans even deem the DLC expansion worthy of spending their money on considering the past two years of missteps that the game has previously had? That remains to be seen. The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will release sometime in 2023.