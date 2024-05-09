Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut Unveils Release Date With Details

Event Horizon has announced Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut will be coming out on May 15th, 2024, with details about the gameplay balance, deeper story, and many more.

From the developers of Tower of Time comes Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut (Patch 1.4), a major content update announced with a trailer and release date that focuses on the player’s visions from the first six months of the game’s release. Returning players can expect new gameplay balance, deeper storytelling, and graphical enhancements with the release of the content updates.

Dark Envoy is a real-time tactics RPG game about a conflict between the force of Magic and Technology, but there can only be one winner. As you lead a party of relic hunters, you are given an expansive combat system to avoid the risk of repetition, classes and specialization to create a unique playstyle, an RPG system that offers massive opportunities and creative freedom, and choices that shape both the story and conclusion. With how much you can do in the game, you can play online co-op with friends to embark on the adventure together and assist throughout the end.

With Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut soon to be released, what can returning and new players expect? One of the biggest updates players can look out for is the narrative changes as cutscenes will be more dynamic, new cutscenes added to enhance the storytelling, and controlling two characters instead of Malaki in the first act of the game. For the gameplay aspect, new items will be added that can be found from the chest, and enemies drop, and the gameplay balance has been strengthened as a melee weapon does more damage than a long-range weapon, and 2-handed ranged weapons receive a buff. Lastly, a graphical improvement enhances the map, and the mining deposit is receiving a new look.

As Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut (Patch 1.4) released on May 15th, 2024, there are many improvements for players to look out for as they return to the world of Jäan. Available on PC for Steam and GOG if players wish to experience the new improvement to the game!