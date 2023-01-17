Destiny 2: Lightfall Neomuna Environment Trailer Reveals Calus’ Invasion

Bungie revealed more of the next season with Destiny 2: Lightfall in an environment trailer—featuring the new subclass and city of Neomuna.

Rise up, Guardians and Lightbearers! Bungie just dropped its latest environment trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, which will be making its way to the game in February 2023. The trailer revealed glimpses of Neptune, specifically the city of Neomuna with its cyberpunk, futuristic look of buildings, neon lights and city structures.

The trailer showed off a lot of how the influence big boss Emperor Calus’ invasion has impacted Neomuna, more so with the terrifying Tormentors—from Calus’ Shadow Legion. Yes, this is that same Calus who was proudly sitting all Jeff Goldblum-like from Jurassic Park 2 on his throne, with a chalice in one hand. It will also be an opportunity for Guardians to meet Neomuna’s defenders, the Cloud Striders. All of this was shown with the full display of the new Darkness subclass Strand, whipping across the city scape.

Destiny 2’s official YouTube account explained what this new experience will offer players: “Travel to a destination unlike any you’ve explored in Destiny 2. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna.”

Bungie was also proud to announce their celebration bundle to honour the Lunar New Year coming up for the Year of the Rabbit. The cosmetic pack highlighted a new Exotic Ghost, Ship, Sparrow and a festive ornament for the Riskrunner, which will be featured in the Eververse store today! Additionally, a new emblem was created in celebration of the Lunar New Year, which can be claimed by all Guardians using this code: TNN-DKM-6LG.

Destiny 2 players should still continue their efforts on Season of the Seraph and restoring the Warmind, Rasputin. Bungie confirmed that players can also still participate in Moments of Triumph until the end of the Season, a way to honour their achievements over the past year of the game. Also, for Prime Gaming subscribers, the Selfie Exotic Bundle is now available from now until February 8, 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall drops on February 28, 2023. Go show Calus and his Shadow Legion invasion the exit sign from the city of Neomuna!