Detective Pikachu 2 Is “Nearing Release” According to Developer

The Long-Dormant Sequel Could Be Coming Back
| September 23, 2022
According to a developer’s post on LinkedIn, Detective Pikachu 2 could finally be nearing release after years of radio silence on the sequel.

As noticed by Nintendo Life, the LinkedIn page for Creatures Inc, Senior Programmer Jonathan Murphy may have provided the latest hint. An experience section on Murphy’s page says: “Using Unity/C#, worked on one unannounced project and one nearing release: Detective Pikachu 2.”

Creatures is the studio behind the first Detective Pikachu on Nintendo 3DS, and has long worked on a variety of Pokémon spinoffs, including Pokémon Snap, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Pokken Tournament and much more.

Detective Pikachu 2 was first announced in 2019 during the Pokémon Press Conference, but since then we’ve literally seen nothing on the game, not a single screenshot or trailer. In three years, this is the first update we’ve heard on the game.

Detective Pikachu is not to be confused with the film of the same name, although the video game did serve as the basis for the movie. The original 3DS game was a cinematic adventure/mystery title that introduced a brash and loudmouthed version of everyone’s favourite Pokémon. Here’s the official description from the game’s eShop page.

“As Tim Goodman, you’ll partner with a self-proclaimed ‘great detective’ Pikachu to solve strange occurrences all over Ryme City. Together you must investigate, take notes, and meet up with other Pokémon to unravel the city’s greatest mysteries!

Tim is searching for his missing father in Ryme City, but instead encounters a witty, tough-talking Pikachu! Along the way, experience over 150 fun-filled animated cutscenes starring this unique Pikachu, providing helpful hints or talking up a storm. As you investigate crime scenes, gather testimonies, uncover information, and interact with Pokémon to solve cases. You’ll have to put your detective skills to the test to foil the mastermind behind the disturbances in Ryme City”

Detective Pikachu 2 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch.

