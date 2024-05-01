Diablo IV’s Latest Season Focuses on Core Upgrades, Sidelines Seasonal Gimmicks

Blizzard Entertainment announced yesterday that the fourth season of Diablo IV will not include a seasonal gimmick, focusing instead on other enhancements.

Blizzard Entertainment has made a statement with their latest blog post, revealing everything that will be new in Sanctuary for Diablo IV Season Four. This time around, there will be no additional companions or bloody perks to equip your character with, like in Season Two, and interestingly enough, there will be no seasonal storyline for the most part.

Instead, Blizzard Entertainment explains, “Season 4: Loot Reborn takes on a new theme, overhauling many core game systems to refresh how items are earned, how they function, and how they improve as you level through World Tiers during the season.”

Diablo IV: Loot Reborn Key Updated Features

Item affixes and overall itemization have been condensed and improved, rare items have two affixes now, and legendaries now have three that are more effective boons instead of additional conditional effects. Boosts such as ‘10%+ damage to non-injured Elites’ are replaced with simpler explanations such as increased move speed.

Item drops have been reduced to allow players to focus on slaying the hordes of hell instead of inventory management.

Enchanting costs will now have a maximum gold value instead of the current infinite exponential increase.

Unique item drops that happen over level 95 will always drop at power 925, and world tier I and II will start having ‘some’ unique drops.

Aspects are now permanently stored in the Codex of Power instead of an inventory slot, even when extracting.

Crafting Manuals and Tempering have made it into Diablo IV season four, so weaponry and equipment can be adjusted further, allowing players to hold onto their favourites for longer.

Masterworking allows players to improve the newly tempered weapons beyond their regular capacity, improving their shelf life significantly. At every fourth tier, a weapon can improve an affix to a higher masterwork tier, Blue is the first stage and Orange is the third, which dramatically improves its efficiency.

Helltides will be reworked, inspired by the Vampiric Blood Harvest in Season of Blood, Helltides will have threat levels that attract more heat the longer you stay alive.

The Pit of Artificers is a new challenge and it is open. After completing a priority quest at level 46, wanderers can collect rune shards which will allow them to enter the Pir of Artificers. This is a 10-minute gauntlet to test your mettle against, and each player’s death takes 30 seconds off the clock. 1-4 players can participate as well.

Diablo IV: Loot Reborn will start on May 14 at 1 p.m. EST. Fans looking for more Diablo IV info for the upcoming season can head on over to the Blizzard Entertainment post for all the bloody details, or better yet, check out our levelling guide to prep for the new season launch.