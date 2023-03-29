Discord Update For PlayStation 5 Gets A Couple Of New Fixes

Following the launch of the long-awaited Discord update for the PlayStation 5, Sony has released a few fixes for issues discovered post-launch to get the major firmware update back on track.

The PlayStation 5 received one of its most-anticipated updates at the beginning of March with major improvements in accessibility options, social media access, multiplayer preferences, and the most-requested new feature—Discord integration. While much of this new update has been everything that players have hoped for, some issues have soured the update for a small sample size of users.

Updates 23.01-07.01.00 and 23.01-07.01.01 have been released recently to fix a couple of bugs discovered post-launch that were affecting players’ game libraries and Discord connection quality. Following these two small updates, PlayStation 5 users should find these problems resolved in the future.

Here are the listed patch notes for the PlayStation 5 with updates 23.01-07.01.00 and 23.01-07.01.01:

An issue in Game Library where the content was displayed incorrectly under certain conditions was resolved.

We’ve fixed an issue that was causing Discord voice chat to disconnect.

While this isn’t the most exciting patch, PlayStation 5 users were incredibly excited about the Discord integration, so making sure quality is at a premium is a must. Additionally, issues with the Game Library on a gaming console are definitely not good, so good on Sony for jumping on these issues with some haste.

Other than these smaller issues, the new update has gotten glowing reviews from players, with some subtle changes being made for the better, not even being advertised, as Reddit user FunkinDonutzz noted and later was confirmed by Sony, players are no longer required to remove disc installs for games that they also own digitally.

While that doesn’t sound like the biggest change, there are instances where PlayStation Plus games (for example) can clash with users’ games owned on a disc, where previously, Sony would require players to delete the install done from the disc before downloading the game digitally. Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue, as the disc install will automatically be removed in these cases.