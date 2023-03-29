News

Discord Update For PlayStation 5 Gets A Couple Of New Fixes

Discord Disconnections And Game Library Issues
| March 29, 2023
report the ps5 pro is in development amp new model out in 2023 23031403 3

Following the launch of the long-awaited Discord update for the PlayStation 5, Sony has released a few fixes for issues discovered post-launch to get the major firmware update back on track.

The PlayStation 5 received one of its most-anticipated updates at the beginning of March with major improvements in accessibility options, social media access, multiplayer preferences, and the most-requested new feature—Discord integration. While much of this new update has been everything that players have hoped for, some issues have soured the update for a small sample size of users.

Updates 23.01-07.01.00 and 23.01-07.01.01 have been released recently to fix a couple of bugs discovered post-launch that were affecting players’ game libraries and Discord connection quality. Following these two small updates, PlayStation 5 users should find these problems resolved in the future.

Report The Ps5 Pro Is In Development Amp New Model Out In 2023 23031403 Playstation 5

Here are the listed patch notes for the PlayStation 5 with updates 23.01-07.01.00 and 23.01-07.01.01:

  • An issue in Game Library where the content was displayed incorrectly under certain conditions was resolved.
  • We’ve fixed an issue that was causing Discord voice chat to disconnect.

While this isn’t the most exciting patch, PlayStation 5 users were incredibly excited about the Discord integration, so making sure quality is at a premium is a must. Additionally, issues with the Game Library on a gaming console are definitely not good, so good on Sony for jumping on these issues with some haste.

Report The Ps5 Pro Is In Development Amp New Model Out In 2023 23031403 Playstation 5

Other than these smaller issues, the new update has gotten glowing reviews from players, with some subtle changes being made for the better, not even being advertised, as Reddit user FunkinDonutzz noted and later was confirmed by Sony, players are no longer required to remove disc installs for games that they also own digitally.

While that doesn’t sound like the biggest change, there are instances where PlayStation Plus games (for example) can clash with users’ games owned on a disc, where previously, Sony would require players to delete the install done from the disc before downloading the game digitally. Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue, as the disc install will automatically be removed in these cases.

File Under: Discord, PlayStation, Sony
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

10 gamecube nintendo should remaster for switch 23032703 10

10 Gamecube Games That Should Be Remastered for Nintendo Switch

With several recent remasters, CGM lists 10 Gamecube Games That Should Be Remastered for Nintendo…

endless dungeon preview has us lootin shootin 23032903

Endless Dungeon Preview Has us Lootin’ & Shootin’

CGM got a hands-on preview with SEGA and Amplitude’s newest entry into the Endless series,…

have a nice deathnintendo switch review 23032703 2

Have a Nice Death (Nintendo Switch) Review

CGM takes a look at Have a Nice Death to see if the business of…

gamesir g7 wired controller review 23032303 2

GameSir G7 Wired Controller Review

The GameSir G7 Wired Controller offers extra button mapping ability, user-friendly ergonomic touches, and improvements…

a chat with scott patterson ahead of sullivans crossing premiere 23032303 1

A Chat with Scott Patterson Ahead of Sullivan’s Crossing Premiere

Ahead of his new show, Sullivan’s Crossing, CGM talked with Gilmore Girls and Saw actor…