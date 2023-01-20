First DualSense Edge Unboxing Videos Have Arrived

We’re just a few days away from the release of Sony’s DualSense Edge on January 26, and the first unboxing videos and reactions to the controller have dropped.

The DualSense Edge is a new premium controller from Sony that comes with a host of customizable elements. It’s the first official “Pro” controller directly from PlayStation, and it’s been a long time coming. For years one of the only “official” options on the market for Pro controllers has come from Microsoft, with the highly-customizable Xbox Elite Controller.

A host of different sites and influencers have received the controller ahead of launch, and you can see a variety of unboxing videos, with full reviews to follow later. YouTuber YongYea has a lengthy look at the controller’s various customizable elements, and there’s a host of other videos from outlets like IGN, Push Start, and more.

There are quite a few different things that come in the box, and you even get a tough-looking clamshell case to carry everything in. Here’s an overview of everything that comes with the DualSense.

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps (attached to controller)

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Instruction manual

The DualSense Edge contains all the features of the normal DualSense, like Haptic Feedback and adaptive triggers, but also comes with some other new features, like swappable stick modules. Here are some of the highlights from PlayStation’s official page.

Ultra-Customizable Controls – Changeable stick caps, remappable inputs and custom settings make your DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours. Fine-tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, set the travel distance of your triggers for faster inputs, and quickly swap between control profiles so you’re always ready for your next game.

– Changeable stick caps, remappable inputs and custom settings make your DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours. Fine-tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, set the travel distance of your triggers for faster inputs, and quickly swap between control profiles so you’re always ready for your next game. Mappable Back Buttons – Swappable back buttons can be configured to many other button inputs, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips. Plus, with two different styles of buttons to choose from, you can pick an input type that feels just right for your playstyle.

The DualSense Edge launches on January 26, 2023, with an MSRP of $199.99. You can currently pre-order the controller via PlayStation.