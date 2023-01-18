Eli Roth brings New VR Horror Slasher Experience to Meta Quest 2

Valentine’s Day is about to get much scarier and campier with Eli Roth‘s new BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s Slasher with Meta, set to arrive just in time for ‘cuffing season.’

Meta, in partnership with CryptTV is launching a new type of Horror experience for wielders of the Meta Quest headset, BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s Slasher is set to launch next month. The renowned Eli Roth serves as a writer for the project who is familiar with creating similar experiences with Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, and a brief teaser trailer unveiled by CryptTV can be seen below.

🏹 ❤️ @EliRoth's "Be Mine: A VR Valentine's Slasher," starring @PeytonList, @Inanna, and Alanna Ubach, the most terrifying love story in Meta Horizon Worlds. Join 2/10 in your Meta Quest headset or on FB or IG. It'll be a Valentine's Day to die for🩸 RSVP in thread pic.twitter.com/jpbZO0Krly — Crypt TV 👹 (@CryptTV) January 17, 2023

While fans can RSVP for the event here through the Oculus website, more information has been given in the comments section through Facebook, with the official verified CryptTV account responding to two burning questions in a timely manner.

Key Details Revealed On BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s Day Slasher via Crypt TV

CryptTV first said exactly when and how to watch the event with “It’ll drop 2/10 at 7p pacific in Horizon Worlds, RSVP here and you’ll get notification when ready!“

Good news followed for those that don’t have a VR device with “yes we will post a version on FB and IG – but we you really want to experience the kills in VR – invest!” confirming the event will indeed be viewable for those without the VR hardware.

Eli Roth said, “I wrote ‘BE MINE’ knowing what worked best in VR, but pushing the boundaries with new ideas and techniques, and the results are nothing short of thrilling. We have created a truly immersive horror experience. I have been a huge fan of Adam MacDonald for a long time, and what he and the incredible cast brought to life is something, unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I think horror fans are going to love it absolutely. Get ready, it’s a bloody good time” regarding the production of his newest venture into the Meta VR space.

BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s Day Slasher is Written by Eli Roth, directed by Adam MacDonald, and stars Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Inanna Sarkis and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria) during the 30-minute, 180- and 360-degree immersive VR experience. Fans can dive in on February 10, right before Valentine’s Day.