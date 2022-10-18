News

Elite Controllers for Xbox & PlayStation Getting Next-Gen Upgrades

| October 18, 2022
The Microsoft and Sony elite controllers have been fully revealed with the Xbox Elite 2 entering the design lab and the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge showing its face.

Sometimes the controller that arrives with a new console doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles gamers want in a next-gen controller, and this is where Sony and Microsoft come in with the Xbox Design Labs Elite Controller 2, and PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge. The Elite 2 controller even received its own trailer which can be seen below:

YouTube video

Microsoft has suggested that the second iteration of the elite controller has been highly demanded as a DesignLabs option, and today fans have the freedom to customize their very own Xbox Series Elite 2 Controller with all the trimmings. CGMagazine’s review of the Elite 2 says “the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is one of the best controllers I have ever used. The improvements Microsoft has made address any concerns I had about past iterations, and the overall fit and finish make the controller a joy to hold”.

Meanwhile, this is Sony’s first foray into the ‘elite controller’ landscape, and they’re calling it the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge—not to be confused with the latest handheld console announcement from Razer. The new Edge, allows for customization of the controller to tailor fit the player’s needs, changeable analog stick caps and modules, changeable back button paddle designs for more button mapping capabilities, adjustable trigger stops for hair-trigger accuracy, and of course signature DualSense haptic feedback present in the stock option. The features’ trailer for the Edge can be seen below.

YouTube video

Although the Sony PlayStation Edge won’t be available to pre-order until October 25, Microsoft fans can swing over to the Xbox DesignLabs now to start creating their very own Xbox Elite Series 2.

