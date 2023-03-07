Twitter Employee Reaches Out To Elon Musk & It Gets Publicly Weird Fast

Twitter has been on a bit of a mess since Elon Musk purchased the company for $44 billion, and yesterday a public back and forth with an employee on the public forum showed users why.

Since Tesla mogul Elon Musk’s massive buyout of Twitter, the site has run into a myriad of issues, such as silencing prominent journalists with bans, demanding “high intensity” workspaces, and even derailing third-party apps at one point, but all of that pales in comparison to an employee not knowing if they’re still employed by the platform or not.

This is exactly what happened on Monday when Twitter user @iamharaldur took to the platform and openly asked Elon Musk if they’re still employed, due to an alleged lack of transparency within the company, they said “9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?” to which Musk himself surprisingly responded with, “What work have you been doing?” Musk’s response and the whole thread can be seen below.

What work have you been doing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

The distressing detail that isn’t publicly elaborated on is the “approximately 200 other Twitter employees” mentioned in the original complaint. User @iamharaldur is also known as Haraldur Thorleifsson, and he founded an agency called Ueno, which prides itself on using “brains and fancy machines to create brands, products, and experiences that help our clients solve problems and seize opportunities” while working together cohesively. That company was acquired by Twitter in 2021, and so was Thorleifsson.

The plot continued to thicken between Musk and Thorleifsson, on a public Tweet thread that continued to go the distance, and at a point, Thorleifsson also said the Twitter HR department contacted him while the argument with Musk was ongoing on the website and informed them they were no longer employed.

But the original question was if I was still employed or not since you or your head of HR haven’t been able to answer that yet.



But she did just miraculously reply so I finally have confirmation that I no longer work at Twitter!! — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

This whole scenario is just another ugly blemish on the face of the public company since Elon Musk took the reigns last October, and since declaring his resignation last December, he seems to have become more involved with the site, at least in the public section. The back and forth between Thorleifsson and Musk culminated in Musk saying things from his point of view, responding to another user, which can be seen below.

The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.



Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Either way, this tweet thread is just another example of dysfunction and discord at Twitter, where employees don’t know if they’re employed or not. The entire thread can be read on Elon Musk’s official account, which is followed by over 130 million people who may also have read this public spat, which appears to be over as of this post.