Apple Bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro To iPad Tablets

Today Apple announced they are bringing high-end editing software—Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro—to the iPad, allowing music creators and video editors to utilize the hardware for on-the-go creativity. With all-new touch interfaces and a powerful set of tools, consumers will now be able to “record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device.”

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro utilizes a new touch interface with intuitive tools that allow creators to work seamlessly while away from the office. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier and the Magnetic Timeline allows users to move clips around and make accurate edits “with the tap of a finger.” Live Drawing will let users write directly on top of video content with the Apple Pencil, while the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio will also be compatible. Logic Pro will use many of these same features as well.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later and will require iPadOS 16.4. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store for $6.99 (CAD) per month or $69 (CAD) per year with a one-month free trial subscription starting Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.