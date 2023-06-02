Final Fantasy Xvi Pc Development Confirmed After Ps5 Says Yoshida

Producer Naoki Yoshida continues the press tour for Final Fantasy XVI, and according to an interview, a PC port of FFXVI will undergo development after the PS5 release.

The press tour for Final Fantasy XVI has been going on for what feels like an eternity now, and fans have officially come full circle, from the reveal trailer stating, “Not available on other platforms until 12/31/2023,” to Yoshida jokingly remarking after a Mahjong Tournament that fans should “go ahead and buy a PS5” to play the latest title in the JRPG series. Then, there was immediate fan backlash that there was no other confirmed way to play the upcoming title. Finally, today, Yoshida has apparently spilled the beans to ASCII that there will be a PC port of FFXVI after all.

The interview (loosely translated by Google) includes many interesting bits about Final Fantasy XVI ahead of its June 22 release, including character development tidbits, the primary focus on the main character Clive Rosfield, and many other inner workings of the title, which can be found over at CGMagazine’s detailed preview by Hayes Madsen. But, the most notable part of the interview comes near the end.

Yoshida says, ” We have developed this work with the aim of creating a volume that you can enjoy 100% of the story and battle content if you purchase the package. Please let us know! We also plan to work on the development of the PC version carefully after the release,” which is a bombshell info drop, considering the unconfirmed nature of the title on any other platform. This interview seemingly just gives the information away.

Fans should stifle expectations surrounding a PC port, considering the disappointment fans experienced on The Last of Us Part I‘s bug-mired PC launch. It’s also worth noting that no timeframe has been given, so fans are left to assume the port will launch after December 31, 2023. Fans can read the whole interview (Google Translated) over at the ASCII website while waiting for the June 22nd launch.