Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Square Enix Is “Nailing Down” the Release Date

Since its announcement nearly a year ago, Square Enix has been tight-lipped about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but a new update states the team is working on finalizing the release date for the mysterious sequel.

On its social channels, Square Enix released an image called “developer comment number one,” featuring a quote from producer Yoshinori Kitase. When asked about how development is progressing, Kitase answers, “Development is progressing smoothly and according to plan. We are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game.”

During its announcement, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth had a release date listed as “next winter.” However, keep in mind that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be out in 2023, as “winter” could also apply to the first handful of months in 2024. It’s still hard to imagine the game being out that soon, considering how little we’ve seen, but Square Enix has been making some deliberate moves to lessen the window from announcement to release for its games.

It’s also important to note this comment is listed as “developer comment number one,” which indicates we’re going to see more comments this week. Those comments could lead up to some kind of trailer or announcement at Summer Game Fest, with the live showcase happening on June 8 at 3 pm EDT.

We’re also waiting for news on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, the upcoming mobile game that will re-tell events of the original game as well as the various spinoffs. After a delay, Ever Crisis’ closed beta test is currently planned for release in “Summer 2023.”

There’s plenty of other content for fans to dive into while waiting for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, luckily. Final Fantasy XIV just received Patch 6.4, bringing an end to the post-Endwalker story arc. Of course, the big focus is Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline entry just around the corner and set to release on June 22 for PS5.