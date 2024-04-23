Massive Fortnite Leak Appears to Reveal an Upcoming Year of Content

Another leak has hit the internet this week, and while Fortnite is no stranger to leaks this time an entire year of content appears to have spilled out early.

Fortnite has seen a torrent of leaks this year, and this week, another one has hit the front pages. A whole year of content has allegedly spilled out with a single image, and Forbes’s Paul Tassi says the image originates from a 4chan post. It’s important to note that the image does potentially reveal a year of content, but it has not been confirmed so far. The image can be readily seen on X (formerly Twitter) as well, and many fans are commenting directly with their theories. Below is an X post from Billie Eilish confirming her involvement in Fortnite Festival from yesterday, which keeps the leaked image’s roadmap intact so far.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

While not much has been made public just yet of Billie Eilish’s inclusion in Fortnite, the confirmation allows fans to speculate further on the image leak. The next ICONs featured on the image are Metallica at the midpoint of June, and considering Lady Gaga appearing before Billie Eilish, the leaked image is so far, 2 for 2 on calling the Fortnite Festival additions. If the image continues to be right, fans can expect Fall Guys to land in Fortnite Battle Royale at some point between late May and early June, with Metallica to take a ride on the Battle Bus and Pirates of the Caribbean to follow afterwards.

While, again, the leaked image has not been proven as right or wrong by an official announcement, it continues to spoil some of the latest Fortnite-related announcements to some capacity, so fans who don’t like spoilers should be warned. For others, the image can be found on X posts that discuss the topic in depth.