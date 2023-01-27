Fortnite’s The Kid LAROI Centred ‘Wild Dreams’ Event Gives Fans A Concert With Debut Tracks

Fortnite is no stranger to hosting concerts, and this time The Kid LAROI is on the set list with a new event that allows players to collect goodies and watch another musical event.

It’s that time of year again, when Fortnite unleashes another massive musical event on its millions of fans, complete with an accompanying event that promises to give the dedicated some sweet loot. On Friday, the massive Epic Games juggernaut pulled back the curtain on the latest Wild Dreams Island event, which is billed as “an immersive sonic experience that chronicles LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a global superstar”. A trailer for the event can be seen below.

There will indeed be a The Kid LAROI character skin for fans to get their hands on, in the same vein as Ariana Grande, Marshmellow and Travis Scott, who have all had character skins both in-game and as part of the Fortnite Icon Series. The difference this time around is that the concert will include debut songs from The Kid LAROI, giving fans the chance to hear the songs for the first time ever, in Fortnite.

While The Kid LAROI’s latest single “Love Again” will be featured, Epic Games reports that there will be “three unreleased tracks from the Australian rapper, singer and songwriter’s upcoming project” – an exciting prospect for fans.

How To Watch Fortnite The Kid LAROI Concert Event

Firstly, the concert starts this Friday evening at 18:00 EST and can be watched directly in-game like other concerts or the Dragon Ball event that allowed fans to watch episodes with other players. The easiest way to watch is to select “The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Tile” from the Discover screen in the game. Alternatively, fans can enter the island code 2601-0606-9081. There will also be an exciting after-party event, which fans can also access by simply finding it on the Discover screen or by entering the alternative island code 4294-0410-6136.

The Kid LAROI merchandise will also be available for fans to purchase from the shop, including the Icon Skin and a Rogue LAROI Skin. There will also be The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams quests to complete in-game for extra XP. Fans can read the full Epic Games release here for more information on the big Fortnite event.