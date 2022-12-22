Epic Games Lists 3 Fallout Titles As FREE For A Limited Time!

The Epic Games Holiday festivities continue, and this time three huge Fallout titles are on the slate for FREE in the Epic Games Store along with a notable discount on another.

Epic Games has numerous sales that run through their storefront all year long, and this year they’ve decided to do a massive 15 days of free games for the Holiday season. This is the eighth day in their massive giveaway, and this time Fallout titles are on the menu. While Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel remain free of charge, there’s a notable sale on the first FPS ARPG entry in the series, Fallout 3, as denoted by the below image.

In the words of the prominent Hellboy actor and prologue narrator Ron Perlman, “War… War never changes,” but it does indeed become FREE this holiday season. The third entry may not be free during this sale but at the bargain bin price of $7.25 CAD for the day, it might be very worth the scoop for gamers who haven’t yet taken the plunge.

While the third title is listed, its sooner-than-a-year follow up, New Vegas, hasn’t been given the discount treatment just yet. The previous titles on the Epic Games 15 Free Games list are as follows so far:

Bloons TD 6

Horizon Chase Turbo

Costume Quest 2

Sable

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Wolfenstein: The New Order

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Like the previously listed titles, the three titles given away by Epic Games will vanish at their discounted price of FREE by 11 a.m. EST tomorrow, so fans should redeem the price pronto. Fans also looking to add to their most-likely cavernous backlog of games should stay queued in to the Epic Games store from now until its 15-day Holiday celebratory conclusion on December 29.

Fans can shoot over to the Epic Games storefront for more information regarding their Holiday Celebration, including a massive sale on many other titles.