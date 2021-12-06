The Game Awards Announce This Year’s Future Class

The Game Awards have officially announced the Future Class of 2021, a selection of fifty “inspiring” individuals from around the industry that represent the inclusive future of gaming.

According to Geoff Keighley on Twitter, the list was curated from over 3000 applicants; a no doubt arduous process. This is just the second year of Future Class, with the first being introduced in 2020’s all-digital version of the show.

Each member of the Future Class has their own bio that can be seen on the official website, and it includes the likes of Aimee Heart, the editor-in-chief of Gayming Mag, and Deejay Knight, a prominent Twitch streamer and instructor at Full Sail University.

Who represents the future of our incredible video game industry?



Today we are introducing #TheGameAwards Future Class 2021, 50 inspiring individuals from across gaming.



Meet all 50 of them and hear their stories now!https://t.co/JKIfuQgdQJ pic.twitter.com/Zol7f4jWLL — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 6, 2021

Of course, each member of the Future Class deserves their time in the spotlight, so make sure to head over and take a look through each bio. Here’s the full list,

Aimee Hart

Alhvi Balcarcel

Dr. Amiad Fredman

Amé

Dr. Amy Kavanagh

Aria Bonczek

Carlos Egas

Chella Ramanan

Chris Robinson

Cinzia Musio

Deejay Knight

Derek Lieu

Dom Shaw

Dominion Ero

Euna Park

Farah Coculuzzi

Felice Kuan

Glen Henry

Hailey Geller

Jarryd Huntley

Jeryce Dianingana

Dr. Jiaying Sim

Joanna Fang

Joanna Haslam

Kat Welsford

Kathryn Yu

Khee Hoon Chan

Kyra Wills-Umdenstock

Laia Bee

Lauren Mee

Lauren Moses

Maria Jose Felix Vega

Mel Ramsden

Melissa Moorehead

Mike Luckett

Miranda Due

Nikki Crenshaw

Rachel Kower, PH.D

Rodrigo Ferzuli

Sarah Makdad

Shandiin Yazzie Woodward

Simon Ducharme

Smart Hopewell

Srbilyon Harris

Stephanie Brenham

Steve Duràn

Thomas Knowlton

Victoria Caña

Victoria Tran

Zaire Lanier

The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to stream the show on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and TikTok Live. Geoff Keighley has already promised at least four or five reveals on the “level of Elden Ring.” Keighley has also said Activision-Blizzard won’t play a part in this year’s show, even though the publisher’s nominations will stand and Rob Kostich, the president of Activision Blizzard serves on The Game Awards’ board of advisors.