The Game Awards Announce This Year’s Future Class

The Game Awards have officially announced the Future Class of 2021, a selection of fifty “inspiring” individuals from around the industry that represent the inclusive future of gaming.
According to Geoff Keighley on Twitter, the list was curated from over 3000 applicants; a no doubt arduous process. This is just the second year of Future Class, with the first being introduced in 2020’s all-digital version of the show.
Each member of the Future Class has their own bio that can be seen on the official website, and it includes the likes of Aimee Heart, the editor-in-chief of Gayming Mag, and Deejay Knight, a prominent Twitch streamer and instructor at Full Sail University.
Of course, each member of the Future Class deserves their time in the spotlight, so make sure to head over and take a look through each bio. Here’s the full list,
- Aimee Hart
- Alhvi Balcarcel
- Dr. Amiad Fredman
- Amé
- Dr. Amy Kavanagh
- Aria Bonczek
- Carlos Egas
- Chella Ramanan
- Chris Robinson
- Cinzia Musio
- Deejay Knight
- Derek Lieu
- Dom Shaw
- Dominion Ero
- Euna Park
- Farah Coculuzzi
- Felice Kuan
- Glen Henry
- Hailey Geller
- Jarryd Huntley
- Jeryce Dianingana
- Dr. Jiaying Sim
- Joanna Fang
- Joanna Haslam
- Kat Welsford
- Kathryn Yu
- Khee Hoon Chan
- Kyra Wills-Umdenstock
- Laia Bee
- Lauren Mee
- Lauren Moses
- Maria Jose Felix Vega
- Mel Ramsden
- Melissa Moorehead
- Mike Luckett
- Miranda Due
- Nikki Crenshaw
- Rachel Kower, PH.D
- Rodrigo Ferzuli
- Sarah Makdad
- Shandiin Yazzie Woodward
- Simon Ducharme
- Smart Hopewell
- Srbilyon Harris
- Stephanie Brenham
- Steve Duràn
- Thomas Knowlton
- Victoria Caña
- Victoria Tran
- Zaire Lanier
The Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to stream the show on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and TikTok Live. Geoff Keighley has already promised at least four or five reveals on the “level of Elden Ring.” Keighley has also said Activision-Blizzard won’t play a part in this year’s show, even though the publisher’s nominations will stand and Rob Kostich, the president of Activision Blizzard serves on The Game Awards’ board of advisors.