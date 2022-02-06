Game Devs Of Color Expo Returns for 2022

The Game Devs of Color Expo has finally announced that it’s returning for 2022, bringing all of the excitement fans have come to expect in the 7th annual instalment.

The Expo aims to shine a light on the creative influence held by people of colour in the gaming industry, most notably developers. Pioneers in the industry such as Indie composer Chase Bethea (Cubic Climber), and Victoria Tran (Boyfriend Dungeon) have attended in the past, and the Expo looks to build on that prestige in its 7th year.

Since 2020, the event has been held online due to the ongoing pandemic. Before that, it was hosted at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York. The Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022 has panels, developer diaries, interviews, Indie game showcases, and much more to entice the gaming world when it comes around this year.

What to expect at the Game Devs of Color Expo 2022:

World-class speakers from across the globe

Exclusive announcements and interviews about the coolest upcoming games by unique creators

Steam event highlighting games you can play during and after the event

Networking sessions with indie devs and industry professionals

Connections to interviewers and open roles at game development companies

An official party in our own virtual space

A grant award ceremony where promising developers will have their project jumpstarted with no-strings funding

And much more.

The Expo has a dedicated YouTube Channel that shows all the exciting developments that have happened at past events, along with exciting guest lists filled with announcements. There is also a unique platform that highlights Indie gaming and its developers at each Expo as well, which is an exciting prospect, as Indie gaming has been on a rocket to the moon as of late.

To stay in the loop regarding the Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022, you can sign up for their email blasts here. The event will take place from September 15 to September 18.