GAMURS Group To Acquire Enthusiast Gaming Sites

Acquisitions by GAMURS Groups expand reach further into gaming and entertainment media, and mark the sixth acquisition this year.

The leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, GAMURS Group is reportedly acquiring several gaming assets from the Canadian digital media outlet, Enthusiast Gaming, according to a report from Jacob Wolf

Enthusiast Gaming owns the gaming event Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo as well as a variety of gaming websites including Destructoid and Escapist Magazine which have been obtained along with Operation Sports, PC Invasion, Upcoming, Siliconera, and several other tactical and related social assets that are now owned and operated by GAMURS.

Although the total acquisition was not disclosed, it is the latest addition to the trail of acquisitions made by GAMURS, with sites from Enthusiast Gaming joining the ranks with the nerd culture magazine We Got This Covered, the women’s culture website The Mary Sue, and the games reference publisher Prima Games.

Jacob Wolf states “The Sydney-based company has been aggressive in the acquisition market over the past 18 to 24 months.” regarding the recent burst of activity from the network. The acquisition marks the company’s sixth in the last year.

With the addition of the acquired businesses, GAMURS will have a total audience accounting for nearly 55 million monthly users, further solidifying its position as a market leader in the esports, gaming, and entertainment media sectors.

“This acquisition is not only of strategic significance for the company but given my affinity for the brands, it gives me a lot of satisfaction to bring such well-respected news websites into the GAMURS Group portfolio,” said Riad Chikhani, Founder and CEO of GAMURS.

“These high profile publications will further strengthen our audience reach in the fast-growing gaming and esports space and compliment the brands that we have in our existing portfolio, each with its unique editorial voice.”

As GAMUR makes significant expenditures to expand the network’s access to gaming and entertainment, we are eager to witness the high-quality outcomes of their labour in the near future.