Google Pixel 6 and Tensor SoC Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Google unveiled the Google Pixel 6 series of phones back in August, but details have been incredibly sparse since then. However, a new set of information has apparently leaked, with reports indicating that the Google Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19.

As reported by Gizmochina the first, and possibly most important detail, comes down to the display, with reports saying that the Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Of course, like with past series there’s also the Pro version that will have a 6.71-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6 will, apparently, be running Android 12 and include a 5,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6E, mmWave 5G, and Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

The Google Pixel 6 is the first of the company’s phones to feature the Tensor SoC, which is designed specifically for the Pixel. The phone’s official site describes Tensor as follows, “It’s the brand-new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. It helps make Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the fastest, smartest, and most secure Pixel phones yet.”

According to reports the Tensor will sport two X1 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two A78 cores clocked at 2.25GHz, and four A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, while the graphics will be handled by a Mali G78 GPU.

In terms of camera, the standard model will feature a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary camera along with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Pro will have a triple-camera that includes a 48MP 4x zoom lens.

At the moment, none of these details have been confirmed, but they all sound incredibly likely. The other major detail that hasn’t been shared is the price, although other recent leaks put the lowest model of the phone at 899 euros, which is roughly $1045.