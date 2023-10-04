The Google Pixel 8 & Pixel Watch 2 Have Arrived, Here Are The Big Details

Today’s Google October Hardware event put the spotlight on the upcoming Google Pixel 8, the Pixel Watch 2 and even an upgrade for audio with the Pixel Buds Pro.

Google’s October Hardware event took place on Wednesday in New York City, and the event pulled back the curtain on all of the upcoming Google Pixel devices ranging from two new flagship smartphone options, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and exciting accessory updates with the new Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro. With big tech, it’s unsurprising that many of the leaks that have spilled out about the upcoming devices have hit the mark leading up to the event, as specifications have largely remained the same regarding the upcoming devices including the presence of the new and powerful Google Tensor 3 chipset. Below are all of the new Google Pixel devices announced and their new specifications.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

After months of leaks and Google Pixel teases, the next chapter in their flagship series is here, introducing the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Like most other flagship smartphones that carry a pro model, the main differences lie within memory specifications, size, cameras and advanced functionality. Both smartphones are improved from their predecessors, the Pixel 7, by having an improved OS with the new Android 14 and the third generation Tensor G3 chip.

It’s worth noting while revealing both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, Google has announced their plans to provide support for the Google Pixel 8 flagship smartphone line for the next seven years into 2030, which means OS upgrades, security features and general functionality will sustain. Consumers in need of a charging base for outlets are out of luck as these smartphones continue the trend of not including a base in the box, but both phones come with a handy Pixel quick switch adapter to help seamlessly move data between any kind of phone to the Pixel 8. Below are the specifications of each device revealed at the Google Pixel event.

Spec Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Dimensions/ Build

150.5 height x 70.8 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

Aluminum chassis, Flat Glass Front, Matte texture at the back. IP68 Water resistant

6.6 ounces

162.6 height x 76.5 width x 8.8 depth (mm)

Aluminum chassis, Flat Glass Front, Matte Back Texture. IP68 Water resistant

7.5 ounces Display 6.2-inch 1080 x 2400p 60-120 Hz AMOLED (Actua) 6.7-inch 1344 x 2992 120Hz LTPO (Super Actua) AMOLED Processor/ OS Tensor G3, Android 14 Tensor G3, Android 14 Rear Cameras 50 MP Octa PD wide camera

1.2 μm pixel width

12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus 13

1.25 μm pixel width

Single-zone LDAF (laser detect auto focus)

sensor



50 MP Octa PD wide camera

1.2 μm pixel width

48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camerawith

autofocus

13

0.8 μm pixel width

48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera

0.7 μm pixel width

Multi-zone LDAF (laser detect auto focus)

sensor

Front Cameras 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

1.22 μm pixel width

Fixed Focus 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

1.22 μm pixel width

Autofocus Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C Battery 4575mAh, with 27W Wired charging and 12W Wireless/Reverse Wireless 5050mAh, with 30W Wired Charging and 23W wireless charging Memory 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM Colours Rose, Hazel, Obsidian Sky Blue, Porcelain, Obsidian Price $699 (starting) $999 (starting)

Both of the new Google Pixel 8 smartphones are up for preorder on the Google store, and they officially launch on October 12.

Google Pixel Watch 2

The second generation of smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 2 was brought along for the ride and shown off at full capacity at the October event. The Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life while the display is set to ‘always-on display,’ and Google’s most accurate heart rate tracking on any tracker or smartwatch yet. The Pixel Watch 2 is the only smartwatch with all of Wear OS 4’s capabilities, allowing for wearers to fine-tune options and tailor the smartwatch to individual needs. While the Pixel Watch 2 has a smaller display than the original, below are the notable upgrades the Pixel Watch 2 pedals over its predecessor, including an improved chipset.

Spec Pixel Watch 2 Pixel Watch Display 384 x 384 pixels 320 ppi, 1.2-inch AMOLED

Stainless Steel Structure 450 x 450 pixels 320 ppi, 1.2-inch AMOLED

Stainless Steel Structure Battery 306 mAh 294 mAh Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Exynos 9110 (10 nm) Storage and RAM 16GB eMMC and 2GB 32GB eMMC and 2GB Software Wear OS 4.0 Wear OS 3.5 Sensors

Improved four-band Heart Rate sensor, Skin Temperature sensor, Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, SpO2 Heart Rate sensor, SpO2, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, and Compass

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available now for preorder starting at $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE at the Google Store. It’s important to note that consumers who want to go all in on the new line of Google devices, can snag a Pixel Watch 2 for free from preordering the Pixel 8 Pro on the Google Store.

The last device unveiled at the Google October Hardware event is the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The new device has six colourways, two of which are Bay and Porcelain, in an effort to complement the aforementioned Pixel 8 and Watch 2. The new earbuds go all-in on Bluetooth Super Wideband support with the ecosystem of flagship Google devices, aiming to reduce latency and provide a more quality audio experience. The Google Pixel Buds Pro can be purchased today from the Google Store for $199.99.

That just about wraps up the Google October Hardware event. Consumers looking for more information can head over to the Google Blog to find out more about the new flagship smart devices in Google’s catalogue.