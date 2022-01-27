GTA V Leaks Reveals a Next-Gen Bonus for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions

A recent GTA V leak has revealed a bonus that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can expect when the next-gen version of the 2013 game launches in March.

Rock Star Games has pitched the upcoming ports as an “expanded and enhanced” version of the game. As of writing, exact details have not been officially been released by the developer or an actual look at how the next-gen port is different from previous versions. Rock Star Games hasn’t even updated players on the exact date of when the next-gen ports are launching.

We know it’s slated for March, if that’s still the plan anyway, as it’s still possible the GTA V ports could face another delay which is a rumoured possibility. Until then, fans will just have to wait and see until Rockstar is ready to give an official update on the game, for better or for worse, what news they have to share.

Let’s go over what we do know about the next-gen versions. Last year by Rockstar Games insider, Tez2 revealed that GTA V‘s ports will come with a character transfer. Now, this week, Tez2 has revealed the GTA V next-gen version will come with a brand-new clothing category which is listed in the game files as “Gen 9 exclusive”. This may actually be a bonus exclusive clothing players could get for transferring their character from the previous-gen to the newest one on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to #GTAOnline E&E featuring Character Transfer, @WildBrick142 uncovered a new clothing category called Gen 9 Exclusive.



Featuring exclusive clothing items for transferring characters to E&E.



This may be one of many bonuses Rockstar is planning for Returning Players. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 25, 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA V were officially announced during Sony’s PS5 event back in June 2020 with a release window of the second half of 2021. That obviously didn’t end up happening, as the ports showed up again at the PlayStation Showcase from this past September which confirmed the ports were delayed out of 2021 and are releasing in March 2022.